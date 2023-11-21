Five-year-old, Frequent Flyer stopped Flying After Bad Experience on Different Airline, Now Avelo Airlines Inspires Love for Flying Again

(BROLL/VIDEO LINKS ARE AT BOTTOM OF THE RELEASE)

SAVANNAH, Ga. and NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The story of Jack Marra, a five-year-old from Savannah, Georgia, is a testament to the power of human resilience and the transformative influence of a caring airline.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Avelo's purpose is to Inspire Travel and Jack's story exemplifies the impact Avelo's caring Soul of Service can have.

Jack's journey to reclaim his love for travel began with a harrowing flight experience that left him frightened and anxious about boarding an aircraft again. After a turbulent flight several a year ago on a different airline, Jack developed an intense fear of flying, making vacations and visiting his family in Connecticut a challenge. Jack was overrun with anxiety each time the subject of air travel arose. Jack's mother, Kylah Marra, was determined to help her son conquer his fear and make traveling an enjoyable experience for the whole family.

Jack's mother Kylah Marra shares, "My son has been on over 40 planes but about 10 flights ago, he had a terrible experience. Jack became terrified, he almost wouldn't fly home because the flight was so bad. He cried and wouldn't let go of me, and I had to hold him with my leg wrapped over him to make him feel safe. It's terrible and breaks my heart."

Enter Avelo Airlines, known for its caring Soul of Service. Jack's mother began showing Jack Avelo's social media channels. The airline's fun, friendly and travel-inspiring social media content caught Jack's attention. After following Avelo for a couple weeks, Jack was begging his mom to fly again.

Kylah Marra said, "Jack began watching Avelo's Instagram reels and stories, sparking his love for travel and flying again. Their dancing crew, the loving comfort dogs to soothe Customers, the Vegas show girls, all have made Jack so excited to fly on Avelo. I just want to thank Avelo for everything they've done and made the page a fun and upbeat space. Between the music, the team pulling the plane, perfect take offs with beautiful views, it has all just been amazing."

Subsequently, they decided to give flying another try, this time with Avelo Airlines, in the hope that a different experience would change Jack's perspective. Monday evening, Nov. 20, Jack and his family boarded Avelo's two-hour nonstop flight from Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) to Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.

SAV and Avelo Airlines celebrated Jack's return to flying by honoring him as a Junior Crewmember. Jack received an official Avelo Crewmember badge, learned how to scan tickets during boarding and helped the flight attendants with their onboard duties. He also had the chance to meet Avelo flight attendants and visit with pilots on the flightdeck of Avelo's Next-Generation Boeing 737.

Jack was also greeted by Savannah Banana baseball star Jackson Olson, who joined as Jack as his celebrity guest aboard the flight to New Haven.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "At Avelo, our purpose is to Inspire Travel and Jack's story exemplifies the life-changing difference Avelo's caring Soul of Service can have. We look forward to welcoming Jack and his family aboard this evening and offering him the smooth, easy and welcoming experience more than 3.5 million Avelo Customers have already enjoyed since we took flight in 2021. I hope tonight's flight motivates Jack to be a lifelong Avelo Customer and inspires him to continue pursuing his passion for aviation. It is an honor to call Jack a fellow Avelo Crewmember."

Jack's mom sums up the experience with, "To finally see Jack excited to fly again has filled with me with so much joy, I have happy tears! I truly want Avelo to know that their work has had such an impact on our family."

Upon arrival to Tweed-New Haven Airport, Jack and his family were greeted by enthusiast Avelo Crewmembers, his grandfather, John Allen, and their Connecticut family members.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its Customers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 3.5 million Customers on over 27,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 44 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico with a fleet of 16 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small, easy to use airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

The airline prides itself on its reliability. Through the first 10 months of 2023, Avelo has achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry with 82.8% of all flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is also distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contact:

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

cgoff@aveloair.com

BROLL/Video Links:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avelo Airlines