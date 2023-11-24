Roundhill Announces Changes to Fund Lineup

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments today announced plans to close and liquidate the following ETFs:

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Roundhill BIG Bank ETF BIGB 53656G464 Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF BYTE 53656F359 Roundhill MEME ETF MEME 53656F136

The three funds will cease trading and no longer accept creation or redemption orders on or about December 11, 2023. Subsequently, shares of the Funds will cease trading on the listing exchange prior to the open of business on December 13, 2023. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on December 14, 2023. Roundhill Investments, the adviser to the Funds, will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Funds and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.

