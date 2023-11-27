Delta Air Lines to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.
