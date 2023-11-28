Kansas City Current Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with The University of Kansas Health System as Official Healthcare Provider

The University of Kansas Health System will be training center naming rights partner

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Current announces The University of Kansas Health System as the club's Official Healthcare Provider, effective at the start of the 2024 season. The Kansas City Current training facility in Riverside, Missouri will now be named The University of Kansas Health System Training Center.

"We are thrilled to partner with The University of Kansas Health System," said Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. "As one of the leaders nationally in working with elite athletes, the health system is a tremendous fit for the Kansas City Current as we continue our organization's quest to build the best women's soccer club in the world. Most specifically, the health system shares our philosophy which focuses on being player-first and importantly, the health system has an incredibly deep level of expertise in every layer of health care that our players need to excel. At our world class training complex, CPKC Stadium, and in every environment, we can't wait for our players to benefit from their capabilities."

The first purpose-built training complex for a women's professional sports team in the United States, The University of Kansas Health System Training Center is a space for the players to call home, with world-class amenities and facilities, intentionally designed for their demanding, daily use. Built exclusively for the players, used exclusively by the players.

"The Current's focus on women's sports aligns with the health system's priority of providing specialized care for female athletes," said Tammy Peterman, President of the Kansas City Division. "We launched our Female Athlete Program in 2022, because we understand the unique concerns and injuries affecting female athletes differently from their male counterparts. Those concerns range from physical, nutritional, physiological to psychological needs."

"The health system has demonstrated leadership in sports medicine as the official healthcare providers to athletic organizations at every level of play," said Bob Page, President and CEO. "Our care helps the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and University of Kansas Jayhawks stay at the top of their games. We are also providing the same level of care for high school and middle school athletes at 38 schools across the metro area. As a national leader, we believe it is important to provide the same level of specialized care to female athletes."

On June 22, 2022, the Current unveiled its new $18 million training complex in Riverside, Missouri. The training complex is located just off I-635 and Horizons Parkway and is part of the team's aspiration to set the standard for the future of women's sport. The complex includes two grass pitches and multiple artificial turf fields with more than 17,000 square feet. Meticulously designed, the layout is focused on all aspects of player health including training (elite weight, cardio and recovery assets) and nutritional (high performance chef, locally sourced menus). In addition, the design is also focused on fostering player community and promoting physical and mental wellness. Beyond two world class pitches and FIFA-approved turf pitches, the complex also includes nearby trails and an outdoor roof deck with views of downtown Kansas City. The Current had the complex designed by Generator Studio and built by Monarch Build, a female-owned construction firm.

The University of Kansas Health System will provide specialized care to the Kansas City Current. With a growing focus on female elite athletes, we will continue to add to the growing body of knowledge about sports medicine care specific to females, which benefit women worldwide. The University of Kansas Health System will also be featured in media availabilities throughout the training center as well as on the front of the team's training kits beginning with the 2024 preseason.

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Kansas City Current announced plans for the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's soccer team with expected completion in 2024. To receive periodic updates on the new CPKC Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park, visit here to sign-up for more information or to stay connected.

The University of Kansas Health System is part of the region's premier academic health system and includes The University of Kansas Physicians, the region's the largest multispecialty physician group. The health system is affiliated with the University of Kansas Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions and their leading-edge research projects. In addition to the Kansas City metro, the health system includes hospitals and clinics in Great Bend, Topeka and elsewhere. Services range from routine primary care to multispecialty care for complex conditions. The health system provides the region's only nationally verified burn center and Level I Trauma Center, as well as a leading transplant program in liver, pancreas, kidney, heart, and blood and marrow. The cancer program is part of The University of Kansas Cancer Center, one of 53 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers. The health system has received Magnet nursing designation four times in a row for the highest level of care. It has ranked every year since 2007 on U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals lists. The health system receives no state or local appropriations, instead relying on operating revenue, bonding authority and philanthropy. For more information, visit KansasHealthSystem.com.

