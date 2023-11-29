GameOn Files Q3 Financials, On Track for Profitable Q4

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a next generation fantasy sports platform partnered with the world's best sports leagues to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for Q3 2023.

Q3 YTD highlights include:

Revenue of $1,017,369 compared to $183,106 in 2022 (456% increase year-on-year).

Net loss and comprehensive loss of $2,555,209 compared to $3,057,233 in 2022 (16% decrease year-on-year).

Net cash outflows from operations of $1,594,663 compared to $2,114,034 in 2022 (25% decrease year-on-year).

Subsequent to the period, the Company announced a five-year partnership with Sportsology to develop $GAME, the next generation of fantasy sports infrastructure. The agreement will drive $2.3m from development fees into Q4, expected to be a profitable quarter. The Sportsology deal will also drive $1.4m in annual recurring revenue from 2024, expected to be a profitable year. The total expected value of the deal is $9.3m over five years.

Also subsequent to Q3, the Company announced a grant agreement with The Arbitrum Foundation. GameOn will launch three games on the Arbitrum One network, starting with LALIGA and PFL in the early-new year. Arbitrum is the leading Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum, boasting the highest Total Value Locked (TVL) across all L2 networks with approximately $7.54 billion or 54% market share .

"Q3's results and recent news is a validation of our relentless building in a bear market, setting us up to be a successor of the next bull run," said Matt Bailey, CEO at GameOn. "Our next-gen fantasy games will scale bigger and faster with partners like LALIGA, PFL, Sportsology, and Arbitrum. Q4 and then 2024 are expected to deliver our best results yet."

Management intends to share new and detailed guidance on revenue projections in December by way of a soon-to-be-announced webinar.

See SEDAR+ for full copies of the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A.

About GameOn

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's best sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making next-gen games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences. With a diverse team of gaming, sports, and web3 veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, our platform is executed at scale with millions of users, gameplays, and revenue. GameOn has partnered with NBCUniversal, Bravo, LALIGA, PFL, Karate Combat, the WNBA, Times Internet, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Gaming Society. Learn more about our PLAYN3XT platform .

