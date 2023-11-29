Taylor Morrison Unveils 2024 Design Trends and Home Aesthetics

National homebuilder's design experts weigh in on trends to embrace in the new year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers are leaning into self-expression when decorating their homes, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has curated a list of design trends and home aesthetics perfect for 2024. Based on input from Taylor Morrison's design and architectural experts, the highly anticipated home design trends illustrate ways to embrace and showcase personal style in your home.

Dopamine design aesthetic celebrates self-expression and individuality in home decor with a whimsical and imaginative approach. It encourages homeowners to boldly express their personal tastes and creativity throughout their living spaces. This style is all about embracing uniqueness and self-indulgence in interior design.



Dark Academia embraces the essence of traditional academia with Gothic twist. It features a rich and moody color palette, incorporating deep, darker tones, plush textures and patterns that create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The use of rich wood, plaster and a focus on intricate details evoke a sense of intellectual comfort and a scholarly ambiance.



Quiet Luxury emphasizes the art of subtlety, combining textures, limited prints, classic lighting and natural materials to craft a cohesive yet understated aesthetic. It avoids bold contrasts, opting for a minimal color palette comprised of rich fabrics and natural elements. The result is a tranquil aesthetic that emanates refined luxury.



Coastal Grandma captures the feeling of serene coastal living. It embraces natural materials such as wood, rattan, driftwood and linen, crafting a warm and inviting atmosphere. Colors are focused on muted and earthy tones, with accents of seafoam green, pale blue and sandy beige. Floral and botanical prints infuse timeless beauty into the space.



Southwestern style embodies the American West with its rustic furnishings, reliance on natural materials, rich textures and a warm, earthy color palette. It brings the spirit of the region into interior design, creating a cozy and welcoming ambiance while celebrating the rugged beauty and cultural richness of the Southwestern United States .



"As younger generations near their home buying years, we're seeking new and creative ways to reach them and begin building brand affinity early on," said Taylor Morrison Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Stephanie McCarty . "Our home aesthetics showcase how to achieve an attainable version of these very stylized homes you're seeing on social media using products and design services Taylor Morrison already offers."



"As younger generations near their home buying years, we're seeking new and creative ways to reach them and begin building brand affinity early on," said Taylor Morrison Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Stephanie McCarty. "Our home aesthetics showcase how to achieve an attainable version of these very stylized homes you're seeing on social media using products and design services Taylor Morrison already offers."

Painted to Perfection: To complement the Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year, Upward (SW 6239), Taylor Morrison has compiled a palette of paint colors for the homebuilder's 2024 Color Collection. This grey-toned, soft blue is complemented by four additional shades: Pewter Cast (SW 7673), Extra White (SW 7006), Garden Spot (SW 6432) and Gale Force (SW 7605).



"We know homeowners are intrigued by using color in unique ways in their home," said Taylor Morrison National Director of Design and Model Experience Lee Crowder . "Use Upward for your kitchen cabinets, paint a stair riser Gale Force , use Garden Spot to give new life to a beautiful piece of furniture, or think outside the box by painting your interior doors Pewter Cast. To add balance, consider adding a contrasting and non-traditional light neutral like Extra White."



Creating an Outdoor Illusion: Bringing the outdoors inside the home goes beyond simply adopting a new house plant or having wide, expansive windows. It's about choosing colors and materials that evoke the essence of nature in every room.



"Consider neutral stains that show the character of wood cabinets or flooring, tiles that emulate texture and depth of natural materials, and rich hues of green, blue, black and brown that create a soothing and earthy atmosphere," said Crowder. "If you want to add a touch of biophilia without the worry of watering or pruning, opt for a green backsplash to brighten up your kitchen."



Edit with Ease: With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, an organized home is a must. Taylor Morrison has teamed up with New Home, New Zones, The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin offer tips and tricks to help homeowners settle in and love their home following a big move.



"If you know us at all, you know that we love and live for a label," Shearer and Teplin shared. "One way you can label your boxes is by using multi-colored tape—with every color representing a different room in the house. This makes unpacking a breeze."



With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, an organized home is a must. Taylor Morrison has teamed up with The Home Edit, the experts in transforming spaces with form, function and fun. In their collaborative video series, New Home, New Zones, The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin offer tips and tricks to help homeowners settle in and love their home following a big move.

"If you know us at all, you know that we love and live for a label," Shearer and Teplin shared. "One way you can label your boxes is by using multi-colored tape—with every color representing a different room in the house. This makes unpacking a breeze."

Rounded and Refined: Art deco inspired interiors of the past have grabbed the attention of an entirely new generation. While clean and contemporary lines have long reigned supreme, scalloped edges, curved silhouettes and rounded furniture pieces are having a moment.



"This sinuous style provides appealing visual variety in a space with the mix of straight and curved lines. You can go all in with this trend by opting for fluid and upholstered impact pieces or add just a touch of 1970s flair by adding an arched mirror or switching out square hardware for ring cabinet pulls," shared Crowder.



Keeping Inclusivity Top of Mind: The latest census data reveals more Americans are identifying with minority racial and ethnic groups—reflecting the rich and complex tapestry of the country's population. Taylor Morrison understands the importance of catering to the diverse needs of its changing customer base and has begun researching and implementing cultural design principles that align with Vastu, a traditional Indian system of architecture, and Feng Shui, an ancient Chinese practice.



Examples of diverse design principles Taylor Morrison has begun incorporating into its floor plans include elements like offsetting the alignment of the front and back doors, avoiding stair placement in the middle of homes, and offering front door locations that do not face the street. When home shopping using the



"It's up to us to work with consumers to understand their preferences," said Taylor Morrison Vice President of Product Design Brian Juedes . "We're adapting our floorplans to be conscientious of our buyers' cultural design preferences so we can more effectively serve their needs."



Keeping Inclusivity Top of Mind: The latest census data reveals more Americans are identifying with minority racial and ethnic groups—reflecting the rich and complex tapestry of the country's population. Taylor Morrison understands the importance of catering to the diverse needs of its changing customer base and has begun researching and implementing cultural design principles that align with Vastu, a traditional Indian system of architecture, and Feng Shui, an ancient Chinese practice.

Examples of diverse design principles Taylor Morrison has begun incorporating into its floor plans include elements like offsetting the alignment of the front and back doors, avoiding stair placement in the middle of homes, and offering front door locations that do not face the street. When home shopping using the online reservation system, the homebuilder offers a new filter that allows consumers to view lots and available homes by the cardinal direction the front door faces.

"It's up to us to work with consumers to understand their preferences," said Taylor Morrison Vice President of Product Design Brian Juedes. "We're adapting our floorplans to be conscientious of our buyers' cultural design preferences so we can more effectively serve their needs."

A Fresh Take on Classic Subway Tile: Since 1904, subway tile has been used in the New York City metro to make stations easier to clean and more attractive. The subway tile has been evolving ever since—and is now available in a variety of different materials, colors and sizes.



"We're seeing yet another evolution of this classic tile with the rise in popularity of one-inch-by-six-inch tiles," shared Crowder. "This new size is mounted on a mesh backing which ensures easier installation and allows for the glazed and imperfect nature of tile to be accentuated by the slimmer size," said Crowder.

