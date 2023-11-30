AmplifyMD Named a Winner in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech

Groundbreaking virtual care platform makes virtual specialty care more accessible and efficient.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmplifyMD, a leading virtual specialty care solution for hospitals and health systems, has been named a winner in Fast Company's Next Big Things In Tech 2023, a competition that honors technology breakthroughs across a wide range of industries that promise to shape the future with cutting-edge advancements and the potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall.

Fast Company chose AmplifyMD for its ground-breaking virtual care platform, which gives hospitals and health systems the power to design, scale, and manage all of their specialist telemedicine programs on one seamlessly integrated platform.

"Over the past few years, the use of telehealth point solutions in hospitals has exploded, creating many unforeseen consequences," says Meena Mallipeddi, co-founder and CEO of AmplifyMD. "Legacy telehealth technology and siloed video solutions have actually made hospital IT more costly and complicated and have compounded the tremendous technology burden healthcare providers face daily. We thoughtfully architected our platform from the ground up with a data model designed to make the entire virtual care encounter—from scheduling through billing—faster, easier, and more efficient for the entire care team."

AmplifyMD seamlessly integrates virtual care into hospital and ambulatory workflows on any device, leveraging data and intelligent automation to make virtual care up to 2x more efficient. The platform's built-in EMR and other essential data integrations, intelligent automation, highly configurable workflows, and meaningful analytics give hospitals and health systems a powerful tool to build best-in-class virtual care across any setting.

"Being named a Next Big Things In Tech Winner further validates our decision to build a platform that puts the needs of hospitals and care teams first," says Mallipeddi. "When hospitals can expand access to specialists with an integrated solution and make it easier for the care team to practice telehealth, it's a win for patients, providers, and the health system."

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality."

The Next Big Things In Tech 2023 winners are featured online and will be highlighted in the magazine's next print edition, available on newsstands on December 5.

About AmplifyMD

AmplifyMD is a seamlessly integrated virtual care solution redesigning how hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations deliver virtual specialty care. The company provides access to specialists in 15+ fields and a groundbreaking virtual care platform that uses data integrations, intelligent automation, and configurable workflows to make practicing virtual care up to 2x more efficient for providers. For more information, visit AmplifyMD.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

