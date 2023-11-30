Higginbotham Expands North Texas Footprint with Marshall Young Insurance

Strategic Relationship Brings Additional Business Offerings to Fort Worth-based Insurance Giant

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, Texas's largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm, and one of the top firms in the country, has announced a strategic alliance with Marshall Young Insurance of Cleburne, a firm known for providing specialized business insurance options to a wide range of clients.

As Higginbotham celebrates its 75th anniversary, Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid credits careful, strategic growth for the company's long-term success. Under Reid's guidance, the company seeks partners that share cultural affinities, commitment to their communities, and client-focused, people-first service options.

"At Higginbotham, we are invested in the long-term success and health of each individual client," said Reid. "We look for partners who share that commitment, and Marshall Young Insurance is right at the top of the list. Their ability to provide targeted services and specialized solutions for each client's unique needs is unparalleled."

Founded in 1965 by Marshall Young as a construction, real estate, and insurance firm, Marshall Young Insurance now brings insurance solutions to a wide range of personal and commercial clients. At the firm, focused teams share specialized expertise with niche industry clients such as restaurants, propane and fuel dealers, pest control, childcare centers, churches, golf courses, convenience stores, contractors, warehouses, and logistics operations. Marshall Young Insurance even provides an exclusive program for underground fuel storage for gas stations.

Marshall Young Insurance CEO Jonathan Lee explained, "Each industry has unique risks and benefits from specialized insurance insights. At Marshall Young, we have the experience to thoroughly assess each client and develop creative, comprehensive, cost-effective solutions that truly address their needs."

Lee stated that he was drawn to the relationship with Higginbotham by a similar concern for shared affinities of culture, client care and community engagement.

"We looked at several top agencies and the more we peeled back the layers, the more we found we weren't like them," Lee said. "But then we got to know Higginbotham and found their culture and values aligned perfectly with ours. It even turns out we're both members of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Fort Worth, a peer-to-peer network of business owners dedicated to community engagement."

The collaboration with Higginbotham provides Marshall Young Insurance with access to value-added resources such as improved loss control, better claims service and contract review. Higginbotham calls these Day Two Services® because they are designed to maintain a positive, responsive relationship between brokers and clients throughout the life of each policy.

"Higginbotham's financial services teams and unique Day Two Services give us the ability to better serve our clients," Lee concluded. "And the time they give us by taking over so many back-office tasks is even better. That's time we take to pour right back into our client relationships."

ABOUT MARSHALL YOUNG INSURANCE

Founded in 1965 by J. Marshall Young as an independent insurance agency, Marshall Young Insurance offers home, auto, life, heath, farm & ranch, and commercial insurance solutions. As an independent agency, Marshall Young Insurance provides policies tailored specifically to each client's needs and price from a wide range of insurance carriers. The exceptional, passionate agents at Marshall Young Insurance go out of their way to treat clients like people, using their industry experience and a diversified knowledge base to protect what those clients value most in business and in life. Marshall Young Insurance is a proud Trusted Choice Agency.

marshallyoung.com

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations coast-to-coast, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads.

higginbotham.com

