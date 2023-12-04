ClassLink Reveals New Security Center and Audit Center at CyberSession

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 550 school leaders joined ClassLink for a virtual CyberSession on November 29, hearing cybersecurity insights and advice from CISA, the U.S. Department of Education, district leaders, and industry experts.

During the event, ClassLink also announced two new products: ClassLink Security Center and ClassLink Audit Center. These new products reduce workload and stress for school technologists—particularly when it comes to cybersecurity.

Here are some of the product details shared at the event.

ClassLink Security Center

Security Center is a home base for security-related matters. This new addition to the ClassLink Management Console allows school technology leaders to monitor, organize, and act on security events and suspicious activity. There is no additional cost for Security Center.

Available Early 2024

ClassLink Audit Center

From creation to evaluation, Audit Center helps you complete your big, strategic projects. With one central place to organize, access, and share evidence, you can achieve your goals in record time.

With Audit Center, teams have one secure place to store files and notes. Leaders can easily track the progress of an evaluation and invite external evaluators to securely complete reviews. Schools save time, stay organized, and achieve their goals faster.

Available Early 2024

"We are thrilled by the positive response and support for CyberSession and grateful for the opportunity to help school leaders create safer digital learning environments for all students. With the announcement of Security Center and Audit Center, we continue our commitment to support cybersecurity efforts and initiatives in education." - Berj Akian, Founder & CEO, ClassLink

‍Want to watch CyberSession? Visit classlink.com/cybersession to access the recording on demand.

Interested in using Audit Center? Visit classlink.com/audit-center and enter your email.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 21 million students and staff in over 2,600 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

