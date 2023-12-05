Aura Cacia Enters New Category: Debut Air Care Collection Offers Fresh Air, Naturally

The new line of Aura Cacia Air Care products will include toilet sprays, room sprays and essential oil blends to refresh the home with simple ingredients sourced from natural botanicals and minerals.

NORWAY, Iowa, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Cacia, a leading brand of sustainably sourced essential oils, aromatherapy and botanical products today unveiled its new Air Care line encompassing essential oil blends, room sprays, and toilet sprays— all expertly formulated with 100% pure essential oils and without artificial fragrances to offer clean and fresh air care solutions.

Aura Cacia, a leading brand of sustainably sourced essential oils, aromatherapy and botanical products today unveiled its new Air Care line encompassing essential oil blends, room sprays, and toilet sprays— all expertly formulated with 100% pure essential oils and without artificial fragrances to offer clean and fresh air care solutions. (PRNewswire)

With natural aromas that make home a personal oasis, Aura Cacia's new line will help consumers evolve their home fragrance and air care uses to unlock all-natural odor control and wellness benefits. Created with premium ingredients like rosemary, lavender and sweet orange, Aura Cacia provides the botanical name and aromatherapy benefit on each bottle, giving consumers confidence and trust in the integrity and quality of every product.

According to Mintel's U.S. in-home lifestyles market research, the pandemic heightened consumers' perceptions of the home as a sanctuary and safe space. Tapping into an increasing need for air care products that offer both functional and experiential value, Aura Cacia's new line of products includes:

Essential Oil Blends – Expertly crafted Air Care Blends formulated with 100% pure essential oils carefully curated to offer clean and fresh air care solutions. With Aura Cacia's new Ocean Air, Spring Rain , Citrus Burst, Fresh Floral, and Linen Essential Oil Blends, you can harness the refreshing power of nature at home. $8.99 . – Expertly crafted Air Care Blends formulated with 100% pure essential oils carefully curated to offer clean and fresh air care solutions. With Aura Cacia's new Ocean Air,, Citrus Burst, Fresh Floral, and Linen Essential Oil Blends, you can harness the refreshing power of nature at home. Available now online and in retail stores in .25 fluid ounce bottles starting at

Toilet Sprays – Bathroom odors are natural— and thanks to Aura Cacia's new Toilet Sprays, so is your solution. Formulated with 100% pure essential oils, each spray helps freshen up unwanted smells without using ingredients like parabens, phthalates or artificial fragrances. The new Citrus Burst, Fresh Floral, Fresh, and Ocean Air Toilet Sprays double as an at-home bathroom staple and the perfect scent savior when you need to go, on the go. $8.99 . – Bathroom odors are natural— and thanks to Aura Cacia's new Toilet Sprays, so is your solution. Formulated with 100% pure essential oils, each spray helps freshen up unwanted smells without using ingredients like parabens, phthalates or artificial fragrances. The new Citrus Burst, Fresh Floral, Fresh, and Ocean Air Toilet Sprays double as an at-home bathroom staple and the perfect scent savior when you need to go, on the go. Available now online and coming to retail stores in early 2024 in 2 fluid ounce bottles starting at

Room Sprays – Aura Cacia Room Sprays are formulated with 100% pure essential oils and natural ingredients that can breathe new life into your home, vehicle or workspace for a pure, aromatic boost. Available in Fresh Floral, Fresh, Paradise, and Ocean Air, Aura Cacia's Room Sprays can also be used to refresh fabrics like throw pillows, bedding, linens, curtains and more. $10.99 . – Aura Cacia Room Sprays are formulated with 100% pure essential oils and natural ingredients that can breathe new life into your home, vehicle or workspace for a pure, aromatic boost. Available in Fresh Floral, Fresh, Paradise, and Ocean Air, Aura Cacia's Room Sprays can also be used to refresh fabrics like throw pillows, bedding, linens, curtains and more. Available now online and coming to retail stores in early 2024 in 8 fluid ounce bottles starting at

"Now more than ever, consumers have a heightened awareness of clean air, relaxation and mental balance at home. There's an increasing need for home and air care products that go beyond odor elimination and offer wellness benefits," says Laura Kuykendall, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Aura Cacia. "Aura Cacia, with our longstanding heritage and expertise in botanicals, is well-poised to offer ingredient-conscious consumers a natural and transparent solution."

As part of Frontier Co-op, a purpose-driven and member-owned company responsible to people and the planet, Aura Cacia is among a family of brands dedicated to sourcing the highest-quality spices, herbs and botanical products. Since its founding in 1982, Aura Cacia has always believed in spreading positive change with the intention to make the world a better place for all. Aura Cacia sources the best ingredients from across the globe with integrity and botanical authority and commits to social giving efforts like its Positive Change Project, where the brand supports organizations that empower women and girls with economic mobility, education, trauma-informed support, and healthcare services.

For more information about Aura Cacia and its 100% pure essential oils, visit www.auracacia.com. To stay up to date on the brand's latest products and news, follow Aura Cacia on Facebook and Instagram.

Aura Cacia®

Inspired by the power of positive change, Aura Cacia's products are made from simple and pure botanical ingredients that unlock nature's ability to improve our well-being. The brand sources ingredients carefully and sustainably from the best locations around the world, then tests every shipment to verify its purity and quality. Each purchase of an Aura Cacia product supports organizations that help women transform their lives through as part of the brand's Positive Change Project. Aura Cacia is a brand of Frontier Co-op. Learn more at www.auracacia.com.

Frontier Co-op®

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic, and Aura Cacia brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and aromatherapy products — with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at www.frontiercoop.com.

Contact:

Hannalea Resnik

hannalea.resnik@porternovelli.com

Inspired by the power of positive change, Aura Cacia’s products are made from simple and pure botanical ingredients that unlock nature’s ability to improve our well-being. The brand sources ingredients carefully and sustainably from the best locations around the world, then tests every shipment to verify its purity and quality. Each purchase of an Aura Cacia product supports organizations that help women transform their lives through as part of the brand’s Positive Change Project. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aura Cacia