Rakuten to Present Optimism 2024 Conference in the US

Marquee event will connect, inspire and celebrate innovations of digital marketers, performance marketers and decision-makers in retail and e-commerce

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in five years, Rakuten Optimism, hosted by Rakuten International, will return to the U.S. on May 29-31, 2024 in Carlsbad, Calif. Under the theme of "Fueling Meaningful Connections," Rakuten's U.S. flagship event will gather thousands of retail marketing leaders and professionals at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa for the season's biggest marketing conference to connect, inspire and celebrate innovation.

Expanding the reach and power of its shared brand across its network of premium advertisers and partners, Rakuten Optimism 2024 will bring together Rakuten Rewards' retail clients, agencies and brand partners, with Rakuten Advertising's core audience of advertisers, publishers, and agencies. The event will build on the success of Rakuten Advertising's DealMaker conference with a two-day program examining and celebrating the latest innovations in performance marketing and digital advertising.

"As we witness technology advancements, new marketing trends, and evolving consumer behavior, our clients and partners are operating in a dynamic new environment. Rakuten is uniquely positioned to be a leading voice in the industry and guide them through the challenges presented by this ever-changing landscape," says Amit Patel, CEO and president of Rakuten International. "With the return of Rakuten Optimism, we are thrilled to establish a forum that connects industry peers and provides an elevated experience, addressing the most pressing business needs of our clients in the markets we serve."

Highlights for Rakuten Optimism 2024 will include:

An expanded and curated agenda

Celebrity keynote and distinguished speakers

Insightful panel discussions

Enhanced networking and partnership opportunities

Upgraded celebrations to honor industry achievements of Rakuten's clients and partners

A more detailed agenda and content themes will be announced soon. For more information on Rakuten Optimism 2024 or for sponsorship inquiries, email events@rakuten.com.

About Rakuten International

Rakuten International is a division of Rakuten Group, Inc., a Japanese global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the Rakuten International business portfolio includes market leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, advertising, communications and entertainment. We create products and services that provide exceptional value by aligning members and the businesses that want to engage them in a shared community. Visit rakuteninternational.com for more information.

