CauliPuffs Launches New Delicious Gluten Free Puffed Snack

SALINAS, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Cauling' all snack lovers! A new gluten free snack has hit the market that will change the way you snack forever. CauliPuffs has officially launched, offering a healthier alternative to traditional snacking options.

CauliPuffs, a family-owned business from Central Coast California, debuts their wholesome puffed snack line, made from a delicious blend of cauliflower, rice and corn. Each crispy puff is gluten free, soy free, non-gmo and lovingly baked in the U.S.A.

CauliPuffs is made with avocado oil, rather than traditional seed oils, and come in a variety of different flavors, including White Cheddar, Honey BBQ, and Vegan Salt & Pepper. Each puff is packed with flavor, but without any of the guilt that comes along with most unhealthy snacks.

Created by seasoned CPG designer, Joey Rosa and healthcare provider, Thai Lan Tran, a dynamic family duo, with two young girls, living in Salinas, California.

"Here at CauliPuffs, we believe that snacking should be enjoyable and guilt-free. Our goal is to provide a healthier alternative to traditional snacking options while also offering a range of flavors that cater to everyone," said co-founder of CauliPuffs and Matterful Brands, Joey Rosa.

Salinas is affectionately known as the "salad bowl" of the U.S.A. With Salinas' rich crop of leafy greens and veggies, the couple had a plethora of delicious, nutritious options to choose from, but one vegetable stood out – cauliflower! With its healthy benefits, versatility, and overall cute appearance, the couple decided to make cauliflower the star of their new snack venture.

"Our girls are picky eaters, and it was important for us to create a healthy 'school safe' snack that checked all the boxes and made our kids' taste buds happy," explains Thai Lan Tran, co-founder of CauliPuffs.

As a company that cares about health and well-being, CauliPuffs has partnered with the Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), and its partner GIG Cares, to help fight food insecurity by providing families in need, across the country, with healthy snacks.

"I've designed for hundreds of CPG brands for clients throughout my career, with the outcome of many successful designs, but to be able to create this purpose-driven brand alongside my family, and with a mission to improve snacking for not only our kids, but for kids and adults around the world, makes this venture the most exciting of my career," states Rosa.

CauliPuffs is currently available online at www.CauliPuffs.com and on Amazon . CauliPuffs are also available for wholesale purchase at Faire marketplace at www.faire.com .

Customers can purchase a sampler variety pack for a limited-time to discover all the delicious flavors at CauliPuffs.com.

Join the healthy snacking revolution with CauliPuffs on Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest @caulipuffs, and use #CauliPuffs to join the Cauli "FamBam" to share your personal snacking journey.

About CauliPuffs

CauliPuffs are a baked, not fried, puffed snack made from a rice, corn and cauliflower blend that are non-GMO, soy free and gluten free. They are GFCO and Kosher certified.

Created by Joey Rosa and Thai Lan Tran, a dynamic duo living in Salinas, California, affectionately known as the "salad bowl" of the U.S.A. With Salinas' rich crop of leafy greens and veggies, they had a plethora of delicious, nutritious options to choose from, but one vegetable stood out – cauliflower! With its healthy benefits, versatility, and just overall appearance, the couple decided to make cauliflower the start of their new snack venture.

A seasoned CPG designer, Joey Rosa has successfully designed for hundreds of brands throughout his 20-year career. The dad of two young girls set out on a mission to design the perfect packaging for CauliPuffs, while Thai Lan Tran took over quality assurance, ensuring the ingredients were wholesome and clean. Thai Lan Tran is a healthcare provider with a heart of gold and a passion for healthy snacking.

For more information, visit www.CauliPuffs.com . Connect with CauliPuffs on Instagram , TikTok and Pinterest .

