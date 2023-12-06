Rockstar Bret Michaels and Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback Drew Brees to Attend Opening Game of San Diego Seals (NLL) as Michaels' Oldest Daughter Raine Michaels Will Be Sideline Reporting the Action at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, December 9 Broadcasting on ESPN & ESPN+

Rockstar Bret Michaels and Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback Drew Brees to Attend Opening Game of San Diego Seals (NLL) as Michaels' Oldest Daughter Raine Michaels Will Be Sideline Reporting the Action at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, December 9 Broadcasting on ESPN & ESPN+

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seals will have some awesome extra star power in the audience for their hometown opening game against the Calgary Roughnecks this Saturday, December 9th at Pechanga Arena. Global music and television icon Bret Michaels, who appeared last night on Fox's The Masked Singer, will be in attendance along with Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback Drew Brees, as well as the incredible Seals fanbase.

Raine Michaels interviewing Seals player. (PRNewswire)

"I'm so excited for the kickoff of the San Diego Seals NLL season opener," said Bret Michaels. "As I stated last season - this sport is like if a rock concert, the UFC and hockey had a bad ass child."

A well-known sports fanatic, Michaels is now addicted to lacrosse, among his many other sports-related passions. His oldest daughter Raine will be sideline reporting for the Seals and ESPN+ live from the game, as she did the previous season. Raine, who recently signed with The Montag Group (NYC) a Wasserman Media company, as her broadcast representation studied mass communications, media studies, and journalism at Belmont University and ASU. She also played lacrosse in high school where she built her love of the sport. Raine is also signed with prestigious modeling agency Ford Models and was featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, in addition to working with major fashion brands.

Said Raine Michaels, "I've been to the practices and the team looks great and is playing with the ferocity to win. With the major acquisitions of Trevor Baptiste and Kyle Rubisch this off season, I can't wait to see what this team brings to the table this year."

Her father Bret added, "As parents, Kristi and myself are so proud of both of our daughters Raine and Jorja, and we're excited to be in attendance with Drew and the incredible Seals fans to cheer on the team, as well as Raine." Saturday's Seals game starts at 7pm. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.sealslax.com/. Michaels is currently on his record-setting Parti-Gras Tour, which has sold out arenas and amphitheaters across the nation, and he rocked San Diego at Petco Park for his previous Stadium Tour. Last night, Bret made a highly-anticipated return to the hit Fox TV how The Masked Singer where fans went wild for his crowd-favorite "Bandana Banana" mask in his original appearance. That will be followed by a special CMT Crossroads performance with Chris Janson, set to air on December 20th.

For more information on Bret Michaels, visit http://www.BretMichaels.com.

Bret Michaels (PRNewswire)

