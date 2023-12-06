SS&C ALPS Advisors Adds Fixed Income ETF to the Lineup

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), has partnered with Smith Capital Investors to launch the ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: SMTH), an active, fixed income ETF.

In partnering with Smith Capital Investors, SS&C ALPS Advisors recognized an opportunity to provide an actively managed fixed income ETF with a focus on risk-adjusted returns and preservation of capital.

"Investment partnerships are the bridges connecting vision and capital, paving the way for mutual growth and prosperity," said Laton Spahr*, Portfolio Manager and President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. "The new ETF offers an actively managed, dynamic approach where stability meets opportunity in the world of fixed income."

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. Bonds include, but are not limited to, government notes and bonds, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities and zero-coupon bonds. The Fund will target a weighted average effective duration +/- 40% of the current effective duration of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index.

Smith Capital Investors believes the active management approach and dynamic portfolio positioning capability—defensive, neutral or opportunistic—allow allocation flexibility in response to varied market conditions.

"Fixed income investing requires disciplined consistency through market cycles and a focus on delivering risk-adjusted returns with a focus on preservation of capital," said Gibson Smith*, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Smith Capital Investors. "Few find fixed income exciting or inspiring, but for this team, it is our calling and our mission."

Fund Objective

The ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF seeks above average total return from a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemable.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The Fund is new and has limited operating history.

A rise in interest rates typically causes bond prices to fall. The longer the duration of the bonds held by a fund, the more sensitive it will likely be to interest rate fluctuations. Duration measures the weighted average term to maturity of a bond's expected cash flows. Duration also represents the approximate percentage change that the price of a bond would experience for a 1% change in yield. For example: the price of a bond with a duration of 5 years would change approximately 5% for a 1% change in yield. The price of a bond with a duration of 10 years would be expected to decline by approximately 10% if its yield was to rise by +1%. Bond yields tend to fluctuate in response to changes in market levels of interest rates. Generally, if interest rates rise, a bond's yield will also rise in response; the duration of the bond will determine how much the price of the bond will change in response to the change in yield.

The Fund's investments in fixed-income securities and positions in fixed-income derivatives may decline in value because of changes in interest rates. As nominal interest rates rise, the value of fixed-income securities and any long positions in fixed-income derivatives held by the Fund are likely to decrease, whereas the value of its short positions in fixed-income derivatives is likely to increase.

Overall securities market risks may affect the value of individual instruments in which the Fund invests. Factors such as domestic and foreign economic growth and market conditions, interest rate levels, and political events affect the securities and derivatives markets. When the value of the Fund's investments goes down, your investment in the Fund decreases in value and you could lose money.

*Laton Spahr and Gibson Smith are Registered Representatives of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund and Smith Capital Investors, LLC is the investment sub-adviser to the Fund. ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with Smith Capital Investors, LLC.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Fund.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $20 billion under management as of September 30, 2023, SS&C ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

About Smith Capital Investors

Smith Capital Investors, a Colorado-based investment advisor registered with the SEC, is focused on income investing with a keen eye on risk-adjusted returns and preservation of capital. Smith Capital Investors deploys an actively managed, fundamentally driven investment process led by an experienced, investment-centric and proven team of investment professionals. For more information on Smith Capital Investors please visit www.smithcapitalinvestors.com.

