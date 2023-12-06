TEQUILA DON JULIO PARTNERS WITH WORLD-RENOWNED ARTIST FELIPE PANTONE TO BRING THE ENERGY OF MODERN MEXICO TO MIAMI

Por Amor by Felipe Pantone, the one-day-only immersive exhibit unveiled during Miami Art Week, invites guests to celebrate modern Mexico through new visual mediums

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As thousands descend upon Miami for the highly anticipated international art fair, Tequila Don Julio is debuting a first-of-its-kind collaboration with world-renowned artist Felipe Pantone, bringing attendees on an immersive journey into the vibrant heartbeat of modern Mexico through Pantone's unique kinetic art and digital expression.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9231251-tequila-don-julio-por-amor-by-felipe-pantone/

At the core of this exhibition lies Tequila Don Julio's latest creation, "Por Amor" (For Love) – a bold and vibrant 'Love Letter to Mexico' - crafted in collaboration with Mexican luminaries including celebrated photographer Thalia Gochez. This energetic body of work, a celebration of the country's heart and soul, pays homage to its people, culture, and landscape - now reimagined through Pantone's artistic vision via new mediums and experiences. He invites us to perceive and appreciate the profound significance of capturing a nation's soul and elevating it onto a global stage.

"My art has always been a way for me to express what is going on in the world around me, and to highlight the people and places that inspire me," says Felipe Pantone. "As Mexican culture has influenced so many aspects of the art world and beyond, my partnership with Tequila Don Julio has given me the opportunity to celebrate the energy of modern Mexico through the lens of their new visual world - Por Amor - in a truly unprecedented way that I'm thrilled for everyone to see in Miami."

Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila at Diageo North America, shares "Tequila Don Julio is proud to invite all to celebrate the modern spirit of the country that this brand calls home. By partnering with an artist like Felipe Pantone who uses his unique style of art to help tell stories through new mediums, we were able to create an incredible visual representation of modern Mexico and those who do it Por Amor that we hope resonates with all who come to view the exhibition and beyond."

"As a Mexican American photographer, I am honored to continue my work with Tequila Don Julio and join them in celebrating the magnificent culture of modern Mexico through my lens," says photographer Thalia Gochez.

The Por Amor by Felipe Pantone exhibition will be open on Thursday, December 7th from 12-4pm EST at The Temple House in Miami, FL featuring signature Tequila Don Julio cocktails as well as the opportunity for attendees to become not just observers, but integral parts of the living art with the chance to have their portrait captured by Thalia Gochez to be displayed as an element of the artistic tapestry. To reserve a spot, RSVP HERE (must be 21+).

Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio Rosado, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

ABOUT FELIPE PANTONE

Felipe Pantone evokes a spirit in his work that feels like a collision between an analog past and a digitized future, where human beings and machines will inevitably glitch alongside one another in a prism of neon gradients, geometric shapes, optical patterns, and jagged grids.

Based in Spain, Pantone is a byproduct of the technological age when kids unlocked life's mysteries through the Internet. As a result of this prolonged screen time, he explores how the displacement of the light spectrum impacts color and repetition.

For Pantone, his art is a meditation on the ways we consume visual information. Drawing inspiration from kinetic artist like Victor Vasarely and Carlos Cruz-Diez — who both worked with movement) — his contemporary work produces the sensation of vibration as the viewer's position changes in relation to the work. Pantone works on various software and then is translated into frescoes, murals, paintings, and sculptures which give tactile merit to what is occurring in the digital world.

Whether it's exhibiting in galleries around the world, transforming a 1994 Chevrolet Corvette into something futuristic, or painting the largest mural in Portugal, Pantone's diverse applications are united by the intersection of technology and fine art.

