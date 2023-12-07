Sid Lakhani Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Careismatic Brands, Inc.

The experienced retail executive will head the world's largest medical apparel company.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careismatic Brands Inc., the world's largest medical apparel retailer, announced last week that Sid Lakhani has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Lakhani, who was appointed Careismatic's Chief Operating Officer in 2022, has been deeply involved in the company's work to deliver high-quality medical apparel and products to healthcare professionals. He brings decades of industry experience to his new role.

"Sid Lakhani has a proven track record of success in the medical apparel space and is uniquely equipped to lead the next chapter of Careismatic's story," said Michael Penner, Chair of Careismatic's Board of Directors. "The Board is confident that Mr. Lakhani has a clear plan to lead Careismatic's work to strengthen its relationships with retail partners and end-consumers and address the needs of healthcare workers across the country."

Lakhani forged his career in apparel by immersing himself in every aspect of the business from design, production, finance, data services and sourcing. He is an experienced executive who served as CEO of Healing Hands Scrubs – which was acquired by Careismatic in 2020 – where he profitably grew sales, developed key relationships, and fostered talent across the organization while creating a purpose-driven corporate culture defined by strong relationships, shared values, and empathetic leadership.

"I am honored to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Careismatic Brands at such an important moment in the company's history," said Lakhani. "As the world's largest medical apparel retail company, Careismatic plays a vital role in ensuring healthcare professionals around the world are equipped with the products they deserve to stay safe and serve their communities. I look forward to working with Careismatic's diverse and industry-leading team to deepen our commitment to this work and its impact."

ABOUT CAREISMATIC BRANDS: Careismatic Brands, Inc. is a trusted global leader in medical apparel, footwear, and accessories, with a distribution platform that spans 70 countries. Its extensive portfolio of trusted brands includes Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, Heartsoul Scrubs, Infinity, Scrubstar, Tooniforms, Anywear, Healing Hands, Med Couture, Medelita, Classroom Uniforms, Allheart, Silverts Adaptive Apparel, and BALA Footwear. Careismatic is proud to support several nonprofit organizations, including The DAISY Foundation, U-VOL Foundation, and Mercy Ships.

