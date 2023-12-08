Open Networking & Edge Summit 2024 in Silicon Valley Extends CFP Deadline to December 17 and releases 2024 Ecosystem Predictions

Open Networking & Edge Summit extends speaking submission deadline to allow extra time for submissions on latest innovation across AI, Cloud Native Networking, and more

2024 industry predictions include focus on AI Enterprise workloads that require seamless network and edge integration, among other emerging technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking (LFN), the de-facto collaboration ecosystem for Open Source Networking projects, has announced the Call For Proposals (CFP) deadline for ONE Summit 2024 has been extended to December 17, 2023 to allow for the latest in innovative submissions. Concurrently, Linux Foundation executives have issued networking and edge industry predictions for 2024, with both AI and Cloud Native Networking front and center.

"ONE Summit brings the industry's best and brightest to the stage, with both real-world examples and future-looking proposals," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, at the Linux Foundation. "To ensure we capture the very latest in innovative open technology, we've extended the speaking submission deadline. Anyone in the open networking and edge ecosystem at the periphery of innovation should submit to speak."

Returning to Silicon Valley, ONE Summit happens April 29-May 1 in San Jose, Calif., ONE Summit serves as the industry's premier open networking and edge ecosystem event, gathering global thought leaders to collaborate across AI, Access, Edge, Cloud, Core, and more. This year's tracks include:

AI Implementation across Telecom, Cloud, Enterprise & Edge

The Future of Open Innovation

Securing and Automating the Open end-to-end Network

Next-Gen Access and Connectivity

and Deployment Use Stories: Where Slides Meet the Real World

Thought leaders are encouraged to submit speaking proposals to share insights on the latest open innovations across the industry. The deadline for speaking proposals has been extended to December 17, 2023.

2024 Predictions

Linux Foundation executives Arpit Jopshiura, general manager of Networking, Edge & IoT, and Ranny Haiby, CTO of Networking, Edge and Access, have issued their predictions for the open networking ecosystem in 2024 . AI ranks high, taking the number one spot with the prediction that "AI will become an underlying Horizontal Framework leading to domain/vertical specific AI development." Additional predictions include growing value of open governance, more Cloud Native Networking, Open RAN's continued journey, and Enterprises embracing multi-cloud with Edge and IoT.

For the full list of predictions, as well as a look at how 2023 predictions landed, please visit this blog post .

Learn more about LF Networking and the impact it's making across the open ecosystem at www.lfnetworking.org .

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

