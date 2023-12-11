ChuanQi IP Launches Teaser Site for <MIR2M : The Grandmaster>

- Blockchain-Based AFK RPG, the Third Title in the 'MIR2M' Series
- Party up to 5 Characters for Simultaneous Growth, Hidden Jobs Unveiled upon Reaching Certain Levels
- Various Details, Including Pre-Registration Event, to be Revealed Soon
/PRNewswire/ -- ChuanQi IP, a subsidiary of Wemade (CEO
), has officially launched the teaser site for its upcoming blockchain-based AFK RPG,
Players can form a party of up to five characters from diverse classes such as warrior, mage, and taoist, enabling simultaneous character growth. Upon reaching specific levels with all five characters, the hidden class 'Shadow Master' will be unlocked, allowing class transfer.
ChuanQi IP is set to launch a pre-registration event, with detailed schedules and participation benefits to be announced soon.
More information about the game will be revealed on the official website and WEMIX PLAY.
