Norfolk Southern grants nearly $600,000 to 29 organizations combatting homelessness

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will donate nearly $600,000 in grants to 29 organizations that serve homeless individuals across its 22-state network. Recipient organizations are based in communities served by Norfolk Southern and provide an array of vital services to homeless populations, from housing to job assistance to food and mental health support.
"We believe in the power of community and understand the profound impact homelessness has on individuals and families," said Kristin Wong, Director Corporate Giving at Norfolk Southern. "Norfolk Southern is focused on addressing this issue by supporting organizations across our 22-state network that provide shelter and critical services to the most vulnerable members of our communities."
This announcement comes as data shows homelessness has increased by nearly six percent over the last five years. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2022, counts of individuals and chronically homeless individuals reached record highs in the history of data collection. Homelessness is not a problem unique to any one city or town, but local service organizations play a key role in supporting those affected.
Organizations receiving funding include:
Organization
Location
Atlanta Mission
Atlanta, GA
Better Days Ahead Outreach Inc
Phoenixville, PA
Blue Grass Community Foundation
Lexington, KY
Center for Homeless Advancement for Today and Tomorrow
Chattanooga, TN
Covenant House Georgia, Inc
Atlanta, GA
Covenant House Michigan
Detroit, MI
Creative Health Service Inc
Pottstown, PA
Faith Mission
Columbus, OH
First Light, Inc
Birmingham, AL
First Stop, Inc
Huntsville, AL
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Ministries
Fort Wayne, IN
Helping Hands of Springfield Inc
Springfield, IL
Homeward Bound of Western North Carolina
Asheville, NC
Matthew 25: Ministries
Blue Ash, OH
Ministry with Community
Kalamazoo, MI
Miriam's House
Lynchburg, VA
Nicholas House
Atlanta, GA
North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless
Huntsville, AL
Pathways
Birmingham, AL
Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless
Portsmouth, VA
Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities Outreach Center
Pottstown, PA
Roof Above
Charlotte, NC
St. Patrick's Center Inc
Wilmington, Delaware
St. Vincent de Paul Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
The Cooperative Downtown Ministries Inc
Birmingham, AL
The Hope Center at Hagerstown Rescue Mission
Hagerstown, MD
The Least of These Ministry
Roanoke, VA
Uniting Partners for Women and Children
Louisville, KY
Unity of Greater New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
As a major driver of business and economic growth in towns and cities across the eastern United States, Norfolk Southern is committed to playing an active role in helping its communities thrive. In its corporate giving, Norfolk Southern is focused on making investments and supporting organizations that promote safe and sustainable operations, develop the local workforce, and build strong, thriving communities.
About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting NorfolkSouthern.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation