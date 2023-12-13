ANACHEL ELEVATES HUNTER RUETZ TO DIRECTOR OF INTEGRATED BRAND MARKETING, COMMUNICATIONS AND DIGITAL STRATEGY

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANACHEL, a leading integrated and solutions-driven brand marketing and communications firm, announced today that Hunter Ruetz has been named director of integrated brand marketing, communications and digital strategy.

In his new position, Ruetz will create comprehensive brand marketing and communications strategies in addition to spearheading the firm's internal and external digital analytics and social media efforts. Ruetz will also play an expanded role in the firm's broader strategic priorities to create a seamless fusion of innovation, data-driven insights, and powerful brand and communications campaigns for its partners.

"A talented and dedicated executive, Hunter has a proven track record of serving our team and partners at the highest-level," stated ANACHEL, Chief Executive Officer, Carrie Cecil. "He has demonstrated the inventiveness, adaptability, precision and communication skillsets that it takes to succeed in our highly demanding and ever-changing industry. I deeply value his hard work and loyalty—and he has earned this new role. I look forward to navigating the narratives with him for years to come."

"I am extremely honored to continue my journey with the team at ANACHEL in this new role," stated Ruetz. "Our firm prides itself on creating powerful opportunities and solving high stakes challenges for our partners with the utmost effectiveness, respect and discretion. I look forward to continuing this exciting ride alongside our incredible team and under the leadership and mentorship of Carrie Cecil."

Prior to his new position, Ruetz served as the manager of brand marketing, communications and digital strategy for ANACHEL. He worked alongside Cecil, and the internal team, on a litany of the firm's crisis, litigation, strategic communications and brand marketing campaigns across the industries of professional and collegiate sports, media and higher education. He served on the team that assisted the Big Ten Conference with realignment, the public disclosure of the Big Ten Conference media rights agreements, the branding and launch of the Professional Tennis Players Association with Novak Djokovic and Venture Capitalist Bill Ackman, the launch of Desmond Howard's health and wellness brand, 21 at 50, in addition to working with multiple higher education institutions, NFL franchises, and Fortune 500 clients.

Ruetz began his career at ANACHEL as a coordinator in client services and digital strategy. Prior to working at ANACHEL, Ruetz served as a contributor to FanSided where he published analyses of player performance, draft forecasts and more about the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Clippers.

In 2023, Front Office Sports honored Ruetz with its Rising 25 Award. The award is given to the most accomplished executives in the sports industry under the age of 25.

He is a native of Southern California and a graduate of University of Arizona's Eller College of Management where he received his BSBA in Marketing and an undergraduate certificate in Sports Management.

ABOUT ANACHEL

Led by an award-winning c-suite team of global brand and communications experts, ANACHEL delivers unmatched senior strategy with sophisticated tools and tactics to positively impact revenue and reputations. ANACHEL's core values of partnership, creativity, trusted counsel and powerful solutions has always, and will always, separate us from the pack. Founded in 1999, the ANACHEL team is based in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Arizona, and Tennessee.

