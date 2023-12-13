Cookies Continues Expansion in Illinois with Peoria Heights Opening

Cookies Unveils New Retail Store Location with Grand Opening Events

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned international cannabis and lifestyle brand, Cookies , continues to expand in Illinois with its new Peoria Heights location (1209 E War Memorial Dr, Peoria Heights, IL 61616) with a grand opening celebration that took place on Saturday, December 9.

The new storefront is the second Cookies dispensary to open in Illinois and offers guests a unique shopping experience as well as a variety of high quality cannabis products, exclusive apparel and merchandise that Cookies is well known for across the United States.

"We are thrilled to join the Peoria Heights community. We were truly inspired by the small-town hospitality and big city sophistication of the Village and knew immediately that this is where we wanted to be," said John Rushing, Social Equity Licensee, Illinois native, and disabled United States Marine veteran. "The Cookies team is equally excited to have a storefront in the Village and jumped in to create an apparel line representing the very special local flavor that we have experienced over the past year. We look forward to sharing our unique blends and premium products with Peoria Heights and to becoming an engaged and supportive community partner."

The store hosted its grand opening on Saturday, December 9 and offered a series of raffle drawings, specialty Cookies merchandise, and sensational swag bags to the first 100 people in line.

For more information about Cookies, visit https://cookies.co/ .

About Cookies

Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to over 60 retail locations in over 20 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co , and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co

