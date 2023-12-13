LIFEbeat The Music Industry Fights AIDS TO BECOME A PROGRAM OF THE ELIZABETH TAYLOR AIDS FOUNDATION

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) announced today that LIFEbeat will become a program of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. LIFEbeat mobilizes the music and entertainment industry to provide sexual health resources, including HIV, at music tours, special events, with broadcast, social media, and print campaigns. LIFEbeat engages at-risk youth about safe sex and the services that support them regardless of status, gender, or sexuality. In the United States, 20% of new HIV diagnoses in 2021 were among young people aged 13-24.

Two organizations forged from a passion to save lives during one of the most significant health emergencies of our time.

"We are thrilled to have LIFEbeat as a program of ETAF, and to engage with the music and entertainment industry in such an impactful way. ETAF has great respect for the historical significance of LIFEbeat and the work its Board of Directors and staff have accomplished over the last 30 years" said Catherine Brown, Executive Director, ETAF.

"LIFEbeat and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation are a perfect match. Two organizations forged from a passion to save lives at the height of one of the most significant health emergencies of our time. Joining forces means that members of the music community will continue to have a platform for action and advocacy. Ms. Taylor's determination was unwavering, as is ours," says LIFEbeat.

ABOUT ETAF

Working tirelessly on the AIDS crisis throughout the 1980s, Elizabeth Taylor established The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991 to carry out her vision for an AIDS-free world. ETAF works to provide the direct care needed for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. Emphasizing Elizabeth's voice, commitment, and concentration on hard-to-reach communities, ETAF's domestic advocacy initiatives remain a priority. Fighting for criminalization reform for people living with HIV, ETAF's primary advocacy initiative, "HIV Is Not A Crime" fights for not only the elimination of criminalization, but also stigma and discrimination. ETAF's programs have also expanded to ensure that HIV prevention education and access to treatment are available through domestic and international initiatives.

ABOUT LIFEbeat

Recognizing that music has always played a significant role in the lives of young people, LIFEbeat (LB) has carved out a unique niche by effectively using the power of music to reach this population. With a focus on sexual and reproductive health, The LB program will enable young people to make safer choices by ensuring that every young person is equipped with the information they need to make informed choices about their well-being.

For more information, visit ETAF.org or contact Cathy Brown, ETAF, at cbrown@etaf.org .

