NEW YEAR, NEW WAVES. THE PALM SPRINGS SURF CLUB SET TO OPEN JANUARY 1, 2024

CLUB WILL REDEFINE SURFING AND ENTERTAINMENT IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S DESERT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Springs Surf Club (PSSC) prepares to officially open its doors to the public on January 1, 2024, ushering in a new class of entertainment and hospitality. The groundbreaking development is set to introduce world-class surfing to Southern California's most frequented and unexpected destination - the desert. PSSC guests will experience the perfect engineered wave ranging from two to seven feet in a state-of-the-art wave pool. In addition to surfing, guests will enjoy world-class dining venues, waterslides, lounge pools, a lazy river, indoor/outdoor event venues, and a social club with bottle service and a complete viewing deck.

The Palm Springs Surf Club. Photo credit: Dakota Mullins. (PRNewswire)

In 2018, Cheyne Magnusson, the original wave curator in Waco, Texas, and Kalani Robb, a surf icon, got together and partnered with James Dunlop to build a next-generation wave prototype in the original Wet 'N' Wild waterpark in Palm Springs, California. In 2019, the test pool was successfully brought to life, prompting an invitation to investor and tech executive Vinny Smith to experience the wave.

Smith brought in hotel developers Tim and Colin O'Byrne to help create the incredible destination it is today. Cheyne's previous experience of operating the surf experience at the pool in Waco was also pivotal in creating the park.

"Opening The Palm Springs Surf Club marks the realization of a dream that was once unimaginable - catching waves in the desert. We have assembled a passionate team to create an extraordinary space that will provide world-class entertainment and bring together people from within and beyond the surf community. Much appreciation goes out to the hundreds of people who worked on the site over the past couple of years. This team took a dilapidated park that was built in the late 1970s and created what you see today. To make things even more challenging, Cheyne, Tim and Colin drove this effort during the COVID years, an extremely difficult time to complete such a huge project," said Vinny Smith.

Tim O'Byrne, developer of The Palm Springs Surf Club, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to bring this unique desert surf experience to life. Whether you're an avid surfer, a beginner, or someone who simply loves to watch this spectacular sport, The Palm Springs Surf Club has something for everyone. Surfing is a mesmerizing sport to watch, and at PSSC, the experience of observing surfers ride world-class waves against the stunning backdrop of the Palm Springs Mountains is unparalleled. We've invested over $80 million to turn this park into a top-tier entertainment destination."

Situated just a short drive from Los Angeles and minutes away from downtown Palm Springs, PSSC spans 21 acres and combines the finest features of resort and leisure attractions, creating a vibrant community-based destination centered around surfing and the beach lifestyle. While the motto emphasizes that surfing can be for everyone, non-surfers are also catered to with a range of additional attractions and offerings. Enhancing the visitor experience, large LED displays are strategically placed throughout the club, capturing and projecting the dynamic surf action, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the excitement.

PSSC is redefining the surf pool landscape with its advanced pneumatic wave technology, pioneered by industry veteran Tom Lochtefeld, the founder of Surfloch Wave Systems. This innovative technology offers on-demand, customizable waves designed by expert surfers to cater to varying skill levels, ensuring a memorable surfing experience for all. Accommodating up to 25 surfers simultaneously, the park's waves are not only pre-programmed for individual preferences but are also a testament to sustainable practices. PSSC stands out for using just 1% of the water volume required by a typical golf course while generating over 70% of its energy resources in-house.

Though crowds will come out to surf and watch the waves, guests visiting the facility (ADA-accessible) will also have access to a lazy river, waterslide attractions (opening later in 2024), cabana rentals, and more. Amala restaurant will provide sustainable eating options that will fuel a day of surfing and play. The open indoor/outdoor design is the perfect place to relax and take in the club's desert surroundings. Three full bars with custom cocktails and beers on draft will round out the beverage offerings on-site. Guests are welcome to visit Amala for the restaurant experience and forgo the park entrance fee. Those hitting the waves or lounging poolside can also grab a quick bite at Drifter's, the club's second restaurant on-site. The retail store will have a curated selection of wetsuits, clothing, and accessories.

A wide selection of rental boards will be available for surf session reservations with a variety of boards available for purchase as well. Riding the wave starts at $100 for beginners (group of 12), $150 for intermediates (group of 12), and $200 for the advanced (group of 9). Winter club entry starts at just $20 and reservations can be booked at https://palmspringssurfclub.com/ beginning on 12/13/23.

All pricing is subject to change.

Additional photos can be found HERE . Photo credit: Dakota Mullins.

The Palm Springs Surf Club

1500 S Gene Autry Trail

Palm Springs, CA 92264

About The Palm Springs Surf Club

Nestled in the heart of the desert, The Palm Springs Surf Club is the first global surf destination in Southern California. Housing a state-of-the-art wave pool, the club also gives guests access to a lazy river, future waterside attractions, cabana rentals, and more. The club will feature two restaurants, Amala and Drifter's, for all food and beverage offerings. Additional information and updates can be found at palmspringssurfclub.com . Follow us at @thepalmspringsurfclub

The Palm Spring Surf club (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Palm Springs Surf Club