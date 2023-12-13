REALTY ONE GROUP'S GLOBAL NETWORK OF ONE LUXE, LUXURY REALTORS, GROWS AT RECORD PACE

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises in the world, launched its ONE LUXE , luxury real estate division just three years ago and since then, has seen its global membership soar to over 1,000 certified luxury real estate professionals across the U.S. and in seven countries.

ONE LUXE professionals have been trained by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (ILHM) and are among the most elite agents in their markets, listing top-dollar properties and helping sophisticated buyers.

"Our ONE LUXE professionals are among the most experienced, tenacious, and driven in the industry, and continue to demonstrate their immense value to their clients," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "They've invested everything they have in providing buyers and sellers with white-gloved service, from high-end marketing presentations to luxury staging, premier virtual tours and more. We're proud to support them in delivering the very best experience to everyONE who enlists their specialized services."

Since its founding in 2005, Realty ONE Group has been known for disrupting the real estate industry with an agent-first focus, innovating its dynamic brand, business coaching and proprietary tech platforms all to help real estate professionals achieve greater success faster. Beyond Realty ONE Group's full offering, ONE LUXE members have exclusive access to dynamic luxury marketing assets, additional training through ONE University (ONE.U), mastermind groups, and listing and advertising opportunities in the widely circulated ONE LUXE Magazine .

In 2023, Realty ONE Group was named a Top Global Franchise 2023 by Entrepreneur and also claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ® list .

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 16 more countries and territories and growing.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group continues to be one of the fastest growing lifestyle brands in real estate with its proven business model, dynamic COOLTURE, innovative locations and superior business coaching, support, technology and partners. The company has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ locations across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 16 countries and territories. Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for two consecutive years and the franchisor is ranked by REAL Trends in the top one percent in the nation. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

