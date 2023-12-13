Slope Appoints Terry Edwards as Chief Operating Officer

The founder of PerfectServe brings 25 years of operational experience within digital health

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope , a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex, sample-intensive clinical trials, today announced that it has appointed Terry Edwards to the role of Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Edwards will oversee operations and strategic vision to deliver a single complete solution for clinical trial execution throughout the biospecimen lifecycle.

Edwards first joined Slope as a strategic advisor in January 2022. Since then, he has collaborated with the CEO, Rust Felix, to refine and develop the go-to-market strategy, hire a senior management team, and establish the operating framework to help the organization grow and scale. Previously, Edwards was the founder and CEO of PerfectServe, a digital healthcare company that pioneered the clinical communications and collaboration market, where he led the company from start-up to scale-up and a successful private equity exit in 2018.

"I am delighted to welcome Terry to the Slope executive leadership team," says Rust Felix, CEO at Slope. "Over the past year, Terry has proven to be an invaluable resource. I am confident that his strategic vision, ability to drive clarity and focus, and deep experience in how to scale an organization will be instrumental as we continue to grow."

In this new role, Edwards will collaborate closely with the executive leadership team to develop and execute operational strategies that align with the company's overall mission and objectives. Additionally, Edwards will implement strategies to help the business meet the increasing demands for Slope's technology and services across sponsors, CROs, research sites, and labs.

"Throughout my time as strategic advisor at Slope, I have been thoroughly impressed by the quality of leadership and organizational culture, as well as the impact Slope's technology and services are poised to have on clinical trials," said Terry Edwards, COO at Slope. "I am excited to play a bigger role moving forward and look forward to working with the team to establish Slope as the industry standard clinical trial execution platform."

About Terry Edwards

During Terry Edwards' tenure as PerfectServe's CEO, the company grew to become the largest SaaS provider in the clinical communications market–serving more than 500,000 physicians, nurses and other care team members across more than 300 hospitals and 28,000 medical practices and post-acute provider organizations.

Edwards guided the company through three major growth transformations including: Start up entry into the ambulatory care market, entry and national expansion into the hospital and integrated delivery network (IDN) market, product evolution from physician-contact management to the leader in the clinical communication and collaboration product category.

About Slope:

Slope's clinical trial execution platform orchestrates the entire biospecimen lifecycle, from kitting to its final destination at a biorepository, providing sponsors with accurate, real-time biospecimen data needed to inform timely study decisions. Slope collects sample data directly from sites as they perform study activities and integrates with EDC, RTSM, LIMS, labs, kitters, and shippers, ensuring a seamless data flow and trial execution for all stakeholders. Slope's software provides sponsors with instant access to higher quality sample data, leading to faster reconciliation, less risk, and significantly improved study compliance, monitoring, and reporting. For more information, visit slopeclinical.com .

