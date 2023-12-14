American Income Life: AO Announces Name Change and Rebrand to AO Globe Life

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Income Life: AO has announced a new name and rebrand to AO Globe Life, to better reflect the leadership of the organization and to unify online branding efforts of their thousands of Associates across the United States and Canada.

AO Globe Life Logo (PRNewswire)

"AO represents the largest distribution system within Globe Life's American Income Division, and we are excited to solidify our association with a brand that is recognized all across North America," said Rob Hay, Chief Marketing Officer for AO Globe Life. "We hope this name change will reinforce the strength we have in our Leaders, as we continue to serve our mission of protecting every child and serving all working people."

This new name is effective immediately, and will be implemented across company outlets throughout the rest of 2023 and moving forward.

Globe Life's American Income Division has been serving working families for over 70 years by offering quality, affordable supplemental insurance benefits. Representatives develop long-term relationships with clients and meet with clients virtually across North America. The company strives to become the premier in-home life insurance sales company serving working families in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Income Life Insurance Company, in New York.

