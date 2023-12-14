The Futurum Group Acquires Tech Field Day to Integrate Voice of the Practitioner with Analyst Insights

Gestalt IT, creator of popular digital series Tech Field Day maintains a network of independent technical influencers features interactions between innovative enterprise IT companies and global tech influencers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Futurum Group, a leading global tech advisory, research, intelligence, and media firm today announced the acquisition of Gestalt IT, a publisher outlet that produces and distributes content and events for IT practitioners. Founded in 2009, Gestalt IT is the driving force behind Tech Field Day, a renowned source for credible and technical information to market, consumed and relied on by technical enterprise IT decision makers.

It's about the ability to bring IT decision makers and vendors closer together through a trustworthy platform - CEO

A long-running and trusted media outlet, Tech Field Day events provide a showcase for new products and features. Sponsoring companies present and demonstrate their technology in front of a live audience of delegates selected from the network of industry experts developed by Gestalt IT for real-time feedback.

Following the acquisition, the Tech Field Day delegate network will expand, as will the coverage areas for Gestalt IT's events, bringing together a broad new set of new IT decision makers based on The Futurum Group's client base. Participating companies will now benefit from feedback and analysis from The Futurum Group's analysts and insights in areas spanning across the tech and emerging innovation sphere. Additionally, The Futurum Group will grant Tech Field Day participants access to its demand generation solutions, connecting the Tech Field Day network with the sales pipeline.

The success of Tech Field Day is attributed to the unique insights of this independent expert community, which drives purchasing decisions in cloud, DevOps, AI, data, cybersecurity, edge, and other emerging areas of technology and IT.

"The ability to bring IT decision makers and vendors closer together through a trustworthy platform has long been a focus here at the Futurum Group," said Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group. "Tech Field Day provides our clients with a world class platform for technology providers to engage the most influential professionals in the selection and implementation of IT in the enterprise," he added.

"The IT industry is in the midst of a transformation, as DevOps, AI, and the data revolution create new applications that are transforming the data center, the cloud, and the edge," said Stephen Foskett, founder and CEO of Gestalt IT. "For 15 years, Tech Field Day has been the voice of the practitioner. Our panels are made up of technologists and independent analysts that represent this community. By combining with The Futurum Group we will bring these incredible insights to a broader audience. This is beneficial for our clients as well as the entire IT community," he added.

The Futurum Group is the fastest growing independent tech research, intelligence, media, and advisory firm. Its organic growth is driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of more than 260 global companies. Futurum covers twelve major technology sectors: AI & data analytics, cloud, telecom, policy, consumer electronics, enterprise applications, security, semiconductors, workplace collaboration, sustainability, and CX. In 2023 it has acquired half a dozen companies in areas of research, intelligence, media, and performance testing and validation.

For over 20 years, Stephen Foskett has been an active participant in the world of enterprise information technology. Foskett has spoken and written about topics from AI and data analytics to storage and networking and applications from the datacenter to the cloud to the edge. He founded Gestalt IT in 2009 to produce written and video content and organize the Tech Field Day event series. Foskett has authored numerous articles for industry publications, hosts a weekly enterprise IT news program and technical podcasts, and is a popular presenter at industry events.

