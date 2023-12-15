SeekIn and OncoInv Collaborate to Expand the Global Accessibility of Multiple Cancer Detection Tests and Bridge Global Disparities in Cancer Care

SeekIn to Grant Oncolnv the Rights to Represent SeekIn's Comprehensive Range of Cancer Detection Tests in Twelve Countries to Provide Individuals with Accessible and Affordable Cancer Detection Tests

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeekIn Inc, a leader in blood-based cancer early detection and monitoring technology, announced a strategic collaboration with Oncolnv, a fully-owned affiliate of Inspire2Live, to expand the global accessibility of their multiple cancer detection tests and bridge disparities in cancer care. Starting this December, SeekIn's comprehensive range of cancer detection tests, namely OncoSeek, SeekInCare, SeekInCure and SeekInClarity will be distributed by Oncolnv in the following twelve countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Qatar, Singapore, Tanzania and UAE.

The agreement was formalized during the 2023 Inspire2Live Annual Congress held on November 29th and 30th in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Representatives from 27 countries who are devoted to bringing the patient voice to the table joined this year's congress on the theme of "If about us, not without us". SeekIn's founder and CEO, Dr. Mao Mao, delivered an inspiring speech, shedding light on the company's cutting-edge cancer detection tests, while emphasizing the importance of early detection and improved patient outcomes. The OncoSeek test focuses on screening nine common cancer types with seven protein tumor markers (PTMs) whereas SeekInCare, SeekInCure and SeekInClarity are designed for cancer early detection, recurrence monitoring and treatment monitoring respectively incorporating shallow whole genomic sequencing and PTMs. Participants at the Inspire2Live congress were given the opportunity to take an OncoSeek test.

Commenting on the significance of this collaboration, Dr. Mao Mao stated, "We are thrilled to join forces with Inspire2Live and Oncolnv, two patient-centric organizations committed to revolutionizing cancer detection and treatment. With their extensive network and dedication to the cause, we can better serve cancer patients globally, providing them with advanced detection technologies and empowering healthcare providers with the tools that they need to fight this devastating disease."

Inspire2Live's founder, Mr. Peter Kapitein, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our organization's vision of a world where access to quality cancer care is universal. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of countless patients around the globe." Oncolnv is at the forefront of clinical settings and pays considerable attention to cancer screening, early diagnosis and personalized monitoring with patient care at the core. By partnering with SeekIn, Oncolnv gains valuable access to comprehensive cancer detection solutions for diverse health care systems, helping to bridge global disparities in cancer care.

In addition, this collaboration opens doors to future research initiatives, creating opportunities for joint clinical trials, information exchange, and collaborative development of innovative cancer detection methodologies. By leveraging the expertise of both organizations, this collaborative effort aims to improve patient outcomes and increase survival rates.

As SeekIn expands its global footprint, its commitment to research, innovation, and patient-centric care remains unwavering. The collaboration between SeekIn and Oncolnv brings together the collective expertise and resources needed to address the global cancer burden comprehensively.

About SeekIn:

SeekIn Inc is a biotech company founded in early 2018 in Shenzhen, China, focusing on blood-based pan-cancer early detection utilizing next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence. Since its creation, SeekIn has been committed to providing cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions for cancer early detection, postoperative recurrence monitoring, and treatment response evaluation. SeekIn also developed novel molecular tests for leukemia patients. Its cancer early detection technology has also successfully been applied to canines. With its proprietary technical advances, SeekIn has launched a number of research and clinical studies in collaboration with top-tier hospitals in China. SeekIn envisions that, by leading a new norm for cancer early detection, the clinical outcome of mid-/late-stage cancer patients can be reversed and the cancer mortality rate can be reduced by 15%. For more information about SeekIn's cutting-edge technologies and products, visit www.seekincancer.com.

About Inspire2Live:

Inspire2Live was founded in the Netherlands in 2010 and works globally with professional volunteers. Inspire2Live has initiated dozens of projects by simply bringing the right people together and supporting them to cooperate productively. Not just talking about cooperation but really working together and delivering concrete results and this is what distinguishes Inspire2Live from most other organizations. Inspire2Live is also supported by its ambassadors, including several Nobel prize winners.

