DES PLAINES, Ill., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau, (NICB) the nation's leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime, announced the election of Matthew C. Murphy of The Hartford as the new Chair of its Board of Governors. Murphy previously served as Vice Chair of the Board and replaces James McSheffrey. Along with Murphy's election, Jeremy T. Connor of GEICO was elected Vice Chair and will assume that role.

NICB Announces New Board of Governors Chair and Vice Chair

"I look forward to working with Matthew and Jeremy in their new roles as Chair and Vice Chair of NICB's Board of Governors," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "With their leadership, we will continue to build upon the great work over the past three years to help modernize and transform NICB into a data and intelligence-driven organization that is leading the way in preventing and deterring insurance crime and fraud."

Murphy was elected to the NICB Board of Governors in 2014 and has served as NICB's Vice Chair since 2022. He is the head of the anti-fraud programs for The Hartford's Special Investigations Unit. Prior to joining The Hartford, he spent 23 years at The Travelers Insurance Company where he held various leadership positions within their Claim and Investigative Services Division. He was also involved in operations including Cyber Security Risk, Medical Fraud, and SIU Field Operations & Fire Investigations. Murphy holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Marist College and a Fraud Claim Law Specialist designation from the American Educational Institute.

"NICB has accomplished great things so far," said Murphy. "We look forward to supporting its continued development and evolution as it expands its relationships with industry and law enforcement partners in the fight against insurance fraud."

Connor was elected to the NICB Board of Governors in 2018. In his current position as Vice President of GEICO, he is responsible for the company's first party medical and personal injury protection (PIP) claims operations as well as the special investigations unit (SIU). Connor began his GEICO career in 1995 as a claim information center associate in the company's Woodbury, New York, regional office and was instrumental in helping to establish several new GEICO claim operations around the country. Connor has a B.S. degree in finance from SUNY-Old Westbury.

"I am pleased to be able to support NICB's momentum as it evolves and modernizes to better combat insurance fraud," said Connor. "These innovations and emerging technologies will provide new capabilities to more effectively tackle some of the most serious insurance-related crimes."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB membership includes more than 1,200 property-casualty insurance companies, vehicle rental companies, auto auctions, vehicle finance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org

