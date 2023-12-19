Kantor & Kantor Secures Major Victory for Workers in ERISA Class Action Lawsuit

KANTON & KANTOR LLP SCORES BIG WIN FOR PARTICIPANTS IN ERISA CLASS ACTION

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor LLP, a leading national law firm specializing in employee benefits and ERISA litigation, is proud to announce a major victory for participants in a class action lawsuit. The case, Robert Cockerill et. al. v. Corteva, Inc. et. al., involves hundreds of participants who were improperly denied the ability to qualify for early and optional retirement benefits following a corporate spin-off.

The case centers around a group of employees who participated in a pension plan sponsored by the chemical company DuPont. In 2017, DuPont merged with Dow Chemical Company and in 2019 spun-off into three separate entities: Dow, Inc., Corteva, Inc. and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Although the plaintiffs continued to work at the same place for a company called DuPont, the pension plan was placed under Corteva which resulted in cutting off the workers' eligibility for certain retirement benefits.

Kantor & Kantor attorneys successfully moved for class certification. The court's order certifies two classes of participants: those under age 50 at the time of the spin-off who seek early retirement benefits and those age 50 or older at the time of the spin-off who seek optional retirement benefits.

"This is a significant victory for workers who were misled and denied their hard-earned retirement benefits," said Elizabeth Hopkins, attorney for the plaintiffs and partner at Kantor & Kantor. "The court's decision sends a strong message that employers cannot manipulate ERISA plans to the detriment of their employees. This case is a testament to the importance of ERISA and the power of class action litigation to hold employers accountable for their wrongdoing," said Ms. Hopkins.

Kantor & Kantor LLP, along with co-counsel Edward Stone Law and Feinberg Jackson Worthman & Wasow LLP, represent the plaintiffs in this case. See the links below for more information about the case and the class certification ruling.

