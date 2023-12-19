Slim Jim® Reports Its Custom Car Stolen

Brand Calls on Community to Help Spread Awareness with #FindFastMeat

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slim Jim, America's iconic protein snack, has had its custom Nissan Z, known to fans as Fast Meat, stolen. The car was on the move as part of an ongoing partnership with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), making recent stops in Chicago for the Survivor Series event before traveling on to L.A. for a custom video shoot. The stolen car was last seen in California.

While the active police investigation is underway, the brand has put out the #FindFastMeat call to their loyal fan base, the Long Boi Gang, to help spread awareness of the stolen car. If anyone has tips or spots the custom Slim Jim car, Fast Meat, they're encouraged to place a tip with the Los Angeles Police Department at https://www.lacrimestoppers.org/.

"We knew we had something special with our custom car, but had no idea it would be in such demand that someone would steal it," said Ashley Spade, VP & General Manager, Snacks at Conagra Brands. "We continue to work closely with the authorities and we ask anyone if they spot it to report it to the LAPD."

The tricked-out ride had caught the attention of car enthusiasts and fans in recent months for sought-after features such as a fiery exterior, custom yellow leather interior, LED under carriage lighting, an exclusive Slim Jim holder for on-the-go snacking, a one-of-a-kind Slim Jim dispenser in the glove box stocked with Slim Jim meat sticks and some Easter eggs for the most loyal of fans, such as a fabric interior with 69s, a hidden 420 and the Long Boi Gang emblem to show love to the Slim Jim Community. There's also the added appeal that all of the customizations were done by one of Hollywood's most iconic custom auto shops.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies.

