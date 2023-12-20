CarbiCrete Concrete Products Meet or Exceed ASTM C90 Performance Requirements According to Third-Party

Reducing embodied carbon in the built environment does not require any compromise on performance, says the company's CEO

MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete, announced today that it has received third-party validation that the products generated through its technology meet or exceed ASTM C90 performance requirements for concrete masonry units (CMUs).

CarbiCrete CMUs contain no cement and meet or exceed ASTM C90 performance requirements. (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc) (PRNewswire)

The testing was conducted by CTL Group, the industry's leading expert in structures and materials, using ASTM C90, the most widely-referenced standard for specifying CMUs in North America, published by ASTM International.

The standards for quality performance contain minimum requirements for items such as compressive strength, permissible variations in dimensions, and finish and appearance criteria.

"This validation, using industry-accepted standards, is an important step in our demonstrating that CarbiCrete-enabled products deliver equivalent or better performance than those made with cement, while reducing emissions and permanently removing CO2," says Chris Stern, CarbiCrete's CEO.

"Reducing embodied carbon in the built environment does not require any compromise on performance," says Stern. "That's our message to the construction community."

Jolene McLaughlin, Vice President of Climate and Sustainability at EllisDon, the global construction services company, says that CarbiCrete's production process provides a low-carbon alternative to traditional CMU manufacturing.

"We look forward to continuing to work with CarbiCrete to implement and expand their innovative solution," says McLaughlin. "EllisDon is keen to support alternative construction means and methods that support decarbonization across the industry."

CarbiCrete's patented process replaces cement in the concrete mix with a steel-making by-product, avoiding cement-related emissions. Additionally, CarbiCrete's concrete products are cured with carbon dioxide, which is mineralized and permanently removed from the atmosphere.

In November, the company announced that Enviro-access, a Canadian leader in the quantification of environmental impacts, validated that CarbiCrete's process is carbon-negative, eliminating more than 100% of the global warming potential (GWP) of concrete blocks, compared to those made using a conventional, cement-based process.

CarbiCrete's technology is currently being used by Canadian hardscape manufacturer Patio Drummond to produce carbon-negative blocks in Drummondville, Quebec, and the company recently announced that it had entered into an agreement with Lafarge Canada, for the processing of steel slag, its alternative concrete binder.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, carbon-negative concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. Carbicrete.com

CarbiCrete (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CarbiCrete Inc