Marelli at CES 2024 Technology Preview: Intelligent Social Display

Marelli's Intelligent Social Display supports vehicle-to-x communication while giving OEMs the freedom to customize messages

DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli, a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector, will present its Intelligent Social Display messaging feature, designed to support vehicle-to-x communication, at CES 2024. Marelli will showcase its latest technologies, under the theme "Design-Led Innovation," in Las Vegas, NV, January 9-11, 2024, at the Wynn Hotel, Latour Ballroom 5-6.

At CES 2024 Marelli will present its Intelligent Social Display, designed to support vehicle-to-x communication, providing various opportunities for illumination and communication via light (PRNewswire)

Marelli's Intelligent Social Display provides new opportunities for illumination and communication via light, on and around the vehicle. The company is in series production with two Chinese automakers with mid-resolution displays integrated into the vehicle front. For integration within the rear lamp or trunk surface, a second generation of high-resolution displays based on mini-LED technology is in development and can also achieve homologated lighting functions.

The Intelligent Social Display can indicate when the car is in autonomous mode, signal driver intent, and communicate to pedestrians with messages such as "safe to cross" when approaching an intersection or crosswalk.

There are many integration options available with the Intelligent Social Display. In China, OEMs are integrating the displays into the front and side of the vehicle, offering on-demand functionality and customized patterns for safety and socializing. Use cases for integration in the rear include using symbols to convey environmental scenarios such as a traffic jam, accident ahead, or unsafe driving conditions. A "thank you" message could be shared after a vehicle has been allowed to pass or merge into traffic.

About Marelli

Marelli is a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305538/Marelli_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305539/Marelli_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305540/Marelli_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305541/Marelli_4.jpg

At CES 2024 Marelli will present its Intelligent Social Display, designed to support vehicle-to-x communication, providing various opportunities for illumination and communication via light (PRNewswire)

At CES 2024 Marelli will present its Intelligent Social Display, designed to support vehicle-to-x communication, providing various opportunities for illumination and communication via light (PRNewswire)

At CES 2024 Marelli will present its Intelligent Social Display, designed to support vehicle-to-x communication, providing various opportunities for illumination and communication via light (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marelli