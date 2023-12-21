CARRABBA'S ITALIAN GRILL BRINGS TWICE THE HOLIDAY CHEER WITH DOUBLE BONUS SALE

Perfect for stocking stuffers and last-minute gifting, gift cards and bonus cards let guests share the warmth of an authentic Italian meal for lunch or dinner with friends and family.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrabba's Italian Grill is giving guests even more ways to share joyful family meals this holiday season with a new offer giving twice the bonus cards with every $50 in gift cards purchased. Guests can also get extra savings when they order online on "Christmas Eve Eve," Dec. 23.

"This holiday season, we are thrilled to bring our guests the opportunity to share the warm Italian hospitality we're known for through this special offer," said Bronze Major, Head of Marketing for Carrabba's Italian Grill. "We invite all gift card givers and recipients to come in and enjoy special moments together – for lunch or dinner – throughout the year."

The special gift card offers include:

Double Bonus Sale: Get TWO $10 bonus gift cards instead of one when you purchase $50 in gift cards from now through December 29 . Cards can be plastic or digital and used for online orders or for in-restaurant dining. Bonus cards can be redeemed either Jan. 1-Feb. 11 or Feb. 26-March 31 st and cannot be combined with any other offer.

Christmas Eve Eve Special: Take an extra 10% off an order of $100 or more, Dec. 23 only. The savings are for online gift card purchases only.

Now open daily for lunch, Carrabba's Italian Grill is known for flavorful Italian food using only the best ingredients and preparing handmade dishes cooked to order. And Carrabba's Italian Grill gift cards and bonus cards are the perfect gift to give to anyone – or keep for yourself.

Carrabba's Italian Grill gift cards can be purchased at all restaurant locations or online at https://www.buyatab.com/custom/carrabbas. Digital gift cards are also available.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's Italian Grill® invites guests to "Come together at Carrabba's" with the people who matter most. Carrabba's is the centerpiece of creating lasting connections through the sharing of food. Signature dishes include Lasagne, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and Chops, and the newest Johnny Trio plated with Tuscan-Grilled Sirloin Marsala, Chicken Bryan and Mezzaluna. Carrabba's offers online ordering and curbside carryout with care; catering options include Individually Packaged Entrées and a la carte selections. To learn more, visit www.carrabbas.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Jackie Rodriguez

jrodriguez@tilsonpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Carrabba's Italian Grill