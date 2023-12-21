WIN SOURCE Electronics, Sponsor of the 21st ELEKTRA AWARDS, Congratulates This Year's Winners

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN SOURCE, a global leader in electronic component distribution, today congratulated the winners of the 21st ELEKTRA AWARDS, an annual electronics industry awards event hosted by Electronics Weekly. WIN SOURCE is a sponsor of the awards, which cover multiple categories, including but not limited to electronic design, manufacturing, testing, innovation, and industry contribution. Each category recognizes a company, person or product that has achieved excellence in a specific field.

WIN SOURCE invited presenter Lynae said, "Congratulations to all the winners. It is an honor to showcase our expertise in electronic components distribution and supply chain solutions during the event sponsorship. As a sponsoring partner, we are privileged to work with industry-leading innovators together to celebrate their outstanding achievements in the field of electronic engineering."

As a world-renowned distributor, WIN SOURCE provides a wide range of electronic component products. The company has long been committed to promoting innovation and development in the electronics industry. It not only adheres to an innovation-driven business philosophy, but also wins a high level of trust from customers with efficient supply chain services and value-added services. "Our sponsorship of the 2023 Elektra Awards demonstrates WIN SOURCE's commitment to the electronics industry and is an excellent opportunity to promote innovation and collaboration," Lynae added.

The ELEKTRA AWARDS are promoted by Electronics Weekly. It has 18 award categories and more than 300 participants from the automotive, aerospace, medical, avionics, and other industries. It is one of the largest industry events of the year. The awards provide a platform for like-minded key industry professionals to come together in one place to network, share ideas and celebrate industry achievements. According to Lynae, "Here we network with key industry players and discuss the company's people, innovation, technology, business and best practices."

About WIN SOURCE

As the world's leading distributor of electronic components, Win Source is committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers. The website provides services to global manufacturers, engineers and other buyer groups. It not only includes 1 million+ products from 3000+ manufacturers, but also has sufficient inventory and 24-hour delivery speed to always be ready for customers. It also provides professional supply chain solutions and value-added services to help customers enhance their market competitiveness.

Media Contact

E-mail: service@win-source.net

Phone: +86-755 -83957316

Website: www.win-source.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Win Source Electronics