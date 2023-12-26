AMPED FITNESS® ALIGNS WITH TOP PREDICTED 2024 INDUSTRY TRENDS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ever-evolving and rapidly growing fitness industry, each new year brings new trends, new interests, and even more competition amongst the industry. Gym-goers in 2024 look to be most interested in amenities offered, value proposition vs value offered, and facility design.

So how does Amped Fitness® match up to these predictions?

24/7 ACCESS + COST-EFFECTIVE MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS

Starting at just $9.99/mo and capped at $26.99/mo, the company's unique business model combines all the benefits of a boutique-style fitness studio, while keeping membership costs undeniably affordable making it the obvious choice for gym-goers and prospective franchisees. Amped Fitness® understands the need for affordability AND flexibility, therefore, providing 24/7 access at one of the lowest price points in the industry is essential.

HYBRID WORKOUTS (YOGA, ZUMBA, SPIN)

Amped Fitness® understands that many gym goers fall off their fitness routine due to mundane workouts and not seeing results. To combat this, Amped Fitness®' re-introduced AX3 Group Training earlier this year so VIP's get access to FREE classes to switch up their routine. These incorporate both HIIT and strength training for an exciting and calorie-burning workout. Amped Fitness® also added Yoga, Zumba, and Virtual FitnessOnDemand classes so members are never without hybrid-training options.

MIND-BODY CONNECTIONS

Newly-introduced yoga classes incorporate deep breathing and meditation exercises with a focus on mind-body integration so that members can work on mental, spiritual, and physical balance. These classes are FREE to VIP members and are quickly becoming a member-favorite perk.

PERSONALIZED FITNESS PROGRAMMING

Amped Fitness®' nationally-certified personal trainers are hand-selected amongst the BEST in the industry. With multiple methods and packages of personal training offered, it has quickly become one of the best value propositions they offer.

RECOVERY

Amped Fitness®' unique Recovery Zone includes top-of-the-line recovery equipment ranging from massage guns, HydroMassage Beds, CryoLounge, Body Composition Scanners, and an industry-favorite: Normatec Boots.

TIME-EFFICIENT TRAINING

Aside from being accessible 24/7 to all members the fitness center recognizes that a long workout doesn't always equal an efficient workout. That's why personal training sessions deliver REAL results in only 30 minute sessions.

CONTENT-OPTIMIZED FACILITIES

Amped Fitness® has gone beyond the standard gym aesthetic and embraced an ambiance that sets the stage for invigorating workouts and an ideal content atmosphere. The facility is equipped with blue LED accent lighting, casting vibrant hues that enhance energy, focus, AND physiques. Plus, Amped Fitness® has specifically designed tripod + content friendly zones to keep their gyms inclusive to both content-creators and regular gym goers.

WELLNESS BEYOND THE WORKOUT

It is no secret that physical health goes beyond a physique. It's about internal wellness, recovery, and the overall health of the body. With this in mind, Amped Fitness® has made it a priority to offer an all-inclusive recovery zone. To take it one step even further, the gym also offers personalized body composition scans that really get into the nitty gritty about what's going on INSIDE the body, allowing for a more in-depth look on a member's overall physical health.

FUNCTIONAL FITNESS

No stranger to the Functional game with their highly-popular AX3 classes, Amped Fitness® has recently created a functional space open to all membership types where "The World Is Yours™". With its wide open layout & content-friendly space, unique machines + accessories, and a massive turf space, The Functional Freedom Zone has become one of the gym's top-utilized perks.

COMMUNITY + SUPPORT

Since the beginning, community has been at the FOREFRONT of Amped Fitness®' business model. The gym's culture is one that is unique to them; that thrives on encouragement, community, and leaving ego at the door. Amped Fitness® has hand-selected their team to consist of only high-energy, passionate, and culture-driven individuals, and it's reflected in the gym atmosphere (soon-to-be) nationwide!

