GRAMMY® AWARD-NOMINATED SUPERSTAR POST MALONE SELLS OUT NIGHT ONE OF NEW YEAR'S EVE WEEKEND AT BLEAULIVE THEATER INSIDE FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's Eve celebrations kicked off at Fontainebleau Las Vegas as Diamond-certified superstar Post Malone and opening talent Jesse Jo Stark delivered an unbelievably electric performance to a sold-out crowd at the resort's BleauLive Theater. The first of the two-night run over the holiday weekend, Post Malone showed off the new theater's impressive capabilities by making history as the resort's inaugural New Year's Eve headliner.

"I wanted to say thank you so much for coming out and hanging out tonight ladies and gentlemen. It means the world to me, and I hope everyone here had an amazing holiday. I hope everyone has an amazing 2024," Post Malone greeted the sold-out-crowd. "I want to thank this beautiful establishment. One of the first shows in here – this place is stunning."

The evening kicked off with an ethereal performance by rising star Jesse Jo Stark. Decked out in a baby pink outfit adorned in rhinestones and crystals, her haunting vocals mesmerized fans when she sang renditions of her hit songs "Dandelion," "Lipstick" and "Pussycat."

"I'm so excited to be opening for Post Malone. We're bringing in the New Year together, tonight and tomorrow, you better get wild," said Jesse Jo Stark as she closed out her performance before Post Malone took the stage.

The energy at the BleauLive Theater was palpable with a sold-out crowd as global sensation Post Malone took the stage. The concert opened with a live string quartet, followed by his dramatic entrance as pyrotechnics lit up the venue, turning up the heat inside BleauLive Theater as Post stormed the stage singing his smash hit "Better Now." Taking fans through his catalog of modern classics, including "Wow," "I Like You (A Happier Song)," and "Rockstar," Post's enigmatic smile and personality shined through as he interacted with the crowd – wishing one fan happy birthday and inviting another on stage to sing his hit "Stay" alongside him.

As the lights dimmed, the crowd erupted in "Posty!" cheers, before Post Malone returned to the stage for an encore including "Sunflower" and "Chemicals," establishing the tone of glamorous, intimate, and full of once-in-a-lifetime moments for 2024 – and beyond – at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, more than 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

