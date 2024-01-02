Dyad Launches to the Property & Casualty Insurance Market

In 2023, XDimensional Technologies acquired I-Engineering.

In 2024, the companies are coming together as a new brand, Dyad.

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyad, Inc. (formerly XDimensional Technologies and I-Engineering), a leading provider of insurance software and services backed by Serent Capital, has launched today. With the two companies coming together following XDimensional Technologies' acquisition of I-Engineering in June 2023, a new company brand, Dyad, is being launched today. These two experienced companies with proven track records are now one, brought together to better serve the evolving needs of retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers.

As Dyad, we are a global team of innovators focused on providing positive outcomes for our customers and the markets they serve. With a customer base of more than 400 organizations contributing to the evolution of our products, Dyad is poised for continued growth across all segments of the insurance industry. All software and services offered by both companies will remain under the Dyad brand.

"We are excited to be launching our new brand," said Lani Cathey, CEO of Dyad. "We brought two great companies together, which was just one of the reasons that Dyad was the perfect name. From agency management and policy administration systems to our distribution exchange and insurance outsourcing services, We are excited to be delivering a more robust portfolio of insurance solutions to the market."

About Dyad

Dyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. We have redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers benefit from our solutions. For more information about Dyad, go to dyadtech.com.

