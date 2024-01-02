Totus Medicines to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Totus Medicines, a company revolutionizing small molecule drug discovery and development through the use of covalent libraries and AI tools, announced today today announced that Totus President and CEO, Nassim Usman, Ph.D., will be presenting a corporate update at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 2:30 PM PST / 5:30 PM EST.

About Totus Medicines

Totus Medicines is discovering and developing small molecule medicines using a novel DNA-encoded covalent library technology combined with artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML). With the unprecedented ability to screen billions of drug candidates against thousands of targets simultaneously, the company's novel platform can find drugs that are dramatically superior to molecules discovered through previous technologies, including drug candidates for currently undruggable targets.

