Kwik Trip Bend of the River Fall Festival features Rock-N-Roll legends and more!

Returning to Mankato for its 2nd year, Kwik Trip Bend of the River Fall Festival features Rock-N-Roll legends, 38 Special, Grammy nominated Country-Rock-Pop artist, Elle King, along with country-rock singer-songwriter, Tim Montana. The national music acts are set to perform on the Kia & Hyundai of Mankato Community Driven Stage on September 16th at Blakeslee Practice Fields on the campus of MSU in Mankato. Gates open at 3:00 pm.

Kwik Trip Bend of the River Fall Festival is an all-ages event. In addition to the live music, the event will feature local food trucks and offer cold beverages. There will also be several vendors on site offering a variety of activities, such as caricature drawings, sports memorabilia, hydration therapy, and more. In between music on the main stage, DJ Dougie sponsored by KYSM Country 103.5 will be playing while festival-goers enjoy outdoor lawn games and activities.

General Admission and PIT tickets are available. PIT is a standing only section with access to the front of the stage. General Admission guests can bring a chair to enjoy the concerts from the spacious grassy fields.

More than just a music festival, Kwik Trip Bend of the River Fall Festival also serves as a fundraiser for MSU Athletics and other local organizations. Last year the event raised $50,000 for MSU Athletics, over $3,000 for the Greater Mankato Rotary Club, and over $1,000 for local high school sports teams. This year the event will continue to support MSU Athletics and the Greater Mankato Rotary Club. Feeding our Communities Partners Backpack Food Program has also been selected as a beneficiary organization.

Rock-n-Roll legends, 38 SPECIAL, have created outstanding songs for over 40 years. They’ve released 15 albums, many garnering gold and platinum status. They are best known for their early 1980s hit singles “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You”. Their guitar-driven arena rock style has produced several Top 10 and Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, ELLE KING, is best known for her gritty-bluesy country-rock style of music. Her 2015 hit “Ex’s & Oh’s” reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was quickly followed by another hit, “America’s Sweetheart”. Collaborations with Dierks Bentley in 2016 and 2022, and also with Miranda Lambert, have put Elle King on the country, pop, and rock music charts.

His magnetic charisma has made country-rock singer-songwriter, TIM MONTANA a dude that everyone – from the famous to the blue-collar – wants to be around. Having written with ZZ Top, Kid Rock, and others, many of his songs can be heard at national sports telecasts across the country – such as NASCARs “Asphalt Throwdown” and “This Beard Came Here to Party” made famous in 2013 as the Boston Red Sox world series championship theme song and is now song of the Nashville Predators. TIM MONTANA has co-written two charting singles with Kid Rock, “Tennessee Mountain Top” a Top 10 country hit and “Greatest Show on Earth” the Number 16 rock anthem.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.botrfest.com