Mental Health Practitioner Needed

We are seeking a skilled and empathetic Mental Health Practitioner to join our Crisis Services Team. As a member of the team, you will play a vital role in providing immediate mental health support to individuals experiencing crisis situations. Your expertise and compassion will be critical in de-escalating situations, providing assessment, crisis intervention, and appropriate referrals to ensure the safety and well-being of those in distress.

The eligible individual must meet the Mental Health Practitioner statute requirements put forth by DHS as follows: 1. Has at least 4,000 hours of supervised experience in the delivery of services to adults with mental illness, or; 2. Must have a bachelor’s degree in a behavioral science or related field and 2000 hours of supervised mental health experience, or; 3. Must have a bachelor’s degree in a behavioral science or related field and an internship or practicum working with adults experiencing a mental illness, or; 4. Must have a master’s degree in a mental health related field

Job Types: Full-time and Part-time

Salary: $20.00 - $27.00 per hour

Benefits:

· 401(k)

· 401(k) matching

· Dental insurance

· Flexible schedule

· Health insurance

· Health savings account

· Life insurance

· Paid time off

Schedule:

· 10 hour shift

· 8 hour shift

· Day shift

· Evening shift

· Holidays

· Night shift

· On call

· Overnight shift

· Weekend availability

*Part-time and full-time positions available in multiple programs

*18 years+; Driver’s License preferred

*Related degrees and mental health experience preferred

Join our dedicated Crisis Services Team and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. Together, we can foster mental wellness and create a safer and healthier community.

To view job posting, or apply, click here: https://bit.ly/HHMentalHealthPractitionerJob

For more information about Horizon Homes, South Central Crisis Center visit our website: https://www.horizonhomes.org/