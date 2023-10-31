Men need annual check-ups too. Mankato Clinic physician explains.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mankato Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mankato Clinic, visit mankatoclinic.com.

By Colin Weerts, DO, Mankato Clinic Family Medicine

A national survey by the Cleveland Clinic shows that almost half of men (44%) do not get a yearly check-up and only about half of American men have been screened for common cancers including prostate, colorectal, skin and testicular.

Women are more likely to get annual check-ups and routine cancer screenings, but this is important for men’s health too. Prevention is still the best medicine. On average, men die earlier than women – roughly 4.5 years earlier than women. Men can close the gap and live longer and healthier lives.

Men can take charge of their health with regular check-ups. We encourage men to begin seeing a primary care provider in their 20s and continue throughout their life. In annual check-ups, you get to know your provider, establish trust and better understand your health risks.

Check-ups help us detect issues early and prevent problems down the road. We talk about personal health, health history, medications and family medical history. We’ll let you know when it’s time for routine cancer screenings for prostate cancer, colorectal cancer and lung cancer if you’ve smoked.

One of the best things men can do is know their numbers. Your weight, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar offer a snapshot of your overall health. To test your cholesterol and blood sugar, a simple blood test is all that’s needed.

If any of these numbers need adjusting, your primary care provider can help. You can improve your heart health and reduce your risk for type 2 diabetes by making small changes that make a big difference. Healthy lifestyles go a long way toward prevention.

· If you smoke, vape or chew, talk with your healthcare provider about ways to help you quit.

· A modest weight loss of as little as 5% can help you prevent type 2 diabetes and lower your blood pressure and cholesterol.

· Increase fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat milk products. Trade out steaks and burgers for lean proteins such as chicken, turkey, fish and beans. Try ordering a side salad with your sandwich instead of chips or fries.

· Be physically active 2.5 hours per week – 30-minutes of brisk walking, 5 days per week, is a great place to start. You can also mix in vigorous aerobic workouts such as running or biking. Be sure to include 2 or more days a week doing muscle-strengthening activities to work all major muscle groups. Take it slow if you haven’t been working out. Before beginning a new exercise program, talk with your primary care provider.

· If necessary, medications may be prescribed for blood pressure, cholesterol, type 2 diabetes and other conditions.

In routine visits, we also check in with patients on their mental health. Be honest with your doctor about how you’re feeling. According to Mental Health America, men are less likely than women to seek help for depression, substance abuse and stressful life events. Social norms, downplaying symptoms or being reluctant to talk about it are some of the reasons.

This November, let’s shift gears on men’s health. Let’s make seeking medical care, annual check-ups and cancer screenings a sign of strength and courage.

The first step is finding a primary care provider and making an appointment.