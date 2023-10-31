Men’s Health: Top 5 things men need to know for their health

Sponsored - Men’s health is important and not many people talk about it. That’s why November is Men’s Health Month. It’s a time when we raise awareness for men’s health, specifically prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.

To help change the face of men’s health, grow a “Mo for a Bro” or grow any type of facial hair and join the “No-Shave November” movement.

Locally, Grow MANkato is raising awareness for men’s cancers. Check out the Mustache Bash, a fun event that supports the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund. The Mustache Bash is Thursday, November 30, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Venue in Mankato!

November is more than beards, goatees, and mustaches! It’s a good time for men to take charge of their health. Here are Mankato Clinic’s top 5 things men can do for their health.

Find a primary care provider. You may have a mechanic, accountant, and lawyer you trust and see routinely. Do you have a doctor? It’s important to find a primary care provider who you trust. Your primary care doctor or provider can help you improve your overall health and better understand your health risks. Schedule an annual check-up. Routine check-ups help keep you healthy, catch issues early, and prevent problems down the road. It’s a chance to talk about your health, lifestyle, medications, and personal and family medical history. Your provider will let you know when it’s time for vaccines as well as routine cancer screenings for prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer. Screenings can detect cancer in early stages before symptoms are present. Don’t be embarrassed. Young men need to be aware of testicular cancer, most often found in men ages 15 to 40. A lump, that can be painless or painful, in the testicle is the most common sign. If you notice a lump, see your healthcare provider right away. When found early, it’s very curable and treatment tends to be simpler. Start the conversation about prostate cancer. At age 50, talk with your primary care provider about prostate cancer screening. African American men and men with a family history of prostate cancer should start this conversation at age 40. With early diagnosis, prostate cancer tends to be highly treatable and curable. Be open about mental health. Male depression and anxiety is common, but often goes undiagnosed. According to Mental Health America, men are less likely than women to seek help for depression, substance abuse and stressful life events. The reasons: Social norms, downplaying symptoms or being reluctant to talk about it. Be honest with your primary care provider about how you’re feeling. And talk with your male friends and family members too.

To take charge of your health, visit mankatoclinic.com.