Why are prostate cancer screenings important? Mankato Clinic urologist explains

Sponsored - Across the globe, men grow a “Mo for a Bro” or do “No-Shave November” to raise awareness for men’s health and men’s cancers. Men need this reminder. According to a 2022 survey by the Cleveland Clinic, 53% of white men responded they do not get regular health screenings and the number rises to 63% for men of color.

As a urologist at Mankato Clinic, I recommend routine screening for prostate cancer. Screenings are tests to find cancer before symptoms show up. Before the screening, we discuss the pros and cons of screening.

As men get older, the risk for prostate cancer increases. According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men other than skin cancer. The good news is most men do not die from it.

When prostate cancer is detected early, it’s often more treatable and we have more treatment options.

We know men’s risk for prostate cancer increases with age, particularly after age 50. I recommend all men age 50 and older get a baseline prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test as well as a digital rectal exam. African American men and men with a family history of prostate cancer should begin this screening at age 40. My recommendation is based on American Urological Association guidelines.

The PSA test measures prostate-specific antigen levels in a man’s blood. The test is a guide to identify a man’s risk for developing prostate cancer. If a man has a high PSA level, he has a higher risk of developing prostate cancer. Just because the PSA level is high does not mean a man has prostate cancer. This is just one screening tool.

The PSA test helps urologists identify significant and aggressive cancers. Not all prostate cancers act the same. Some can be slow growing while others can be extremely aggressive.

A digital rectal exam is advised to check the prostate gland. While it can be uncomfortable, it’s over quickly. And it can save a man’s life!

Men usually don’t experience symptoms in early stages of prostate cancer. That’s why screening is so important.

Advanced prostate cancer can cause: problems urinating, a slow or weak stream, the need to urinate more often; blood in urine or semen; trouble getting an erection; weakness or numbness in legs or feet or loss of bladder or bowel control. Contact your health care provider if you notice these symptoms.

Start the conversation about prostate cancer screening with your healthcare provider today. For men at high risk for prostate cancer, it’s a good idea to see a urologist regularly.

