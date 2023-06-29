Hiring Event: Start your career at Mayo Clinic Health System!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mayo Clinic Health System and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mayo Clinic Health System, visit jobs.mayoclinic.org/Mankato-hiring-event
The Mayo Clinic Health System is a hiring event on Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1025 Marsh St. Mankato, MN 56001, Entrance 3.
Consider a life-changing career at Mayo Clinic Health System where you will play a vital role in saving lives. Our team-focused approach brings leading expertise to each patient with research and education that delivers innovation!
OPPORTUNITIES
- Certified Medical Assistant
- Desk Operations Specialist
- EVS Technician
- Health Unit Coordinator
- Patient Care Assistant
- Pharmacy Tech, Inpatient
- Phlebotomist
- Security Ambassador
- Security Officer
BENEFITS
- Medical
- Dental and vision benefits beginning date of hire
- Paid time off
- Life insurance
- Pension
- 403(b).
Please contact Jamie Lamar with questions: Lamar.Jamie@mayo.edu or 507-266-9258