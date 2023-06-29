Hiring Event: Start your career at Mayo Clinic Health System!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Mayo Clinic Health System and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mayo Clinic Health System, visit jobs.mayoclinic.org/Mankato-hiring-event

The Mayo Clinic Health System is a hiring event on Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1025 Marsh St. Mankato, MN 56001, Entrance 3.

Consider a life-changing career at Mayo Clinic Health System where you will play a vital role in saving lives. Our team-focused approach brings leading expertise to each patient with research and education that delivers innovation!

OPPORTUNITIES

Certified Medical Assistant

Desk Operations Specialist

EVS Technician

Health Unit Coordinator

Patient Care Assistant

Pharmacy Tech, Inpatient

Phlebotomist

Security Ambassador

Security Officer

BENEFITS

Medical

Dental and vision benefits beginning date of hire

Paid time off

Life insurance

Pension

403(b).

Please contact Jamie Lamar with questions: Lamar.Jamie@mayo.edu or 507-266-9258