Saint Peter Hosting 52nd Old-Fashioned Fourth of July

Sponsored - When you attend the Saint Peter Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park this year, you will be weaving yourself into a tradition that has thrilled for 53 years.

The Parade steps off at 10 a.m., Picnic in the Park goes noon to 4 p.m., and Fireworks Show lights up the sky at 10 p.m.

You’ll be among family and friends, which sets the stage for the perfect day of making memories.

Parade highlights:

- Route is a mile long, so there is plenty of places to sit in your lawn chair

- Only 90 units are allowed in, so it ends after a very pleasant hour and a half

- Every fifth unit is musical, including at least three bands

Picnic highlights:

- At least 10 food and beverage vendors, including a beer garden

- Rock of Ages performing hits from the past and the present

- Contests with hula hoops, limbo and dance

Fireworks highlights:

- Launched from the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in Saint Peter

- It’s big, a $12,000 show, in fact

- Can be seen and heard throughout the valley, so watch from anywhere

Saint Peter is where the action is on the Fourth of July. Thank you for spending your time with us!

For more information, visit stpeterchamber.com and https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064430096455