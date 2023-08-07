ST. PETER FARMERS MARKET CELEBRATING NATIONAL FARMERS MARKET WEEK 2023

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Peter Farmer’s Market and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Peter Farmer’s Market, visit https://www.facebook.com/stpFarmersMarket

Join the St. Peter Farmers Market celebration on August 12th, 8:30 am – 12:00 pm!

We are excited to announce that the St. Peter Farmers Market will participate in National Farmers Market Week from August 6-12, 2023, joining markets nationwide. This event promises to be both fun and educational, with plenty of activities for kids such as a bounce house, face painting, Power of Produce Programs, and more. You definitely don’t want to miss out!

Did you know that Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets proclaimed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition? This membership-based nonprofit organization supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered on the essential role of farmers market operators in our local food systems and our communities. For more than fifty years, farmers markets have influenced the way Americans eat, shop, and connect to their food, their farmers, and one another. Farmers markets are more than just marketplaces, they are places where neighbors learn, grow, and work together. It’s amazing to see how much impact farmers markets have in our society!

St. Peter Farmers Market is located on the corner of Mulberry St. & Minnesota Ave (Hwy 169) in St. Peter, MN. We are open Saturdays through mid-October from 8:30 am – 12 pm. Our market manager this year is Samantha Wendt. She has been working hard on growing the market with several new vendors along with returning vendors. Our vendors range from produce to personal products to homemade goods to wellness center to crafts and more! Wendt has also been working with local organizations to support the community & surrounding areas. “Together we can thrive as a community, helping one another grow to better serve all in the area,” Samantha said.

Come on out to celebrate National Farmers Market Appreciation Week on August 12th at the St. Peter Farmers Market!

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with all the fun activities at the market!