United Hospital District & Clinics: Make your health a priority in 2024!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Hospital District & Clinics and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Hospital District & Clinics, visit https://uhd.org/

It’s that time again when everyone is hitting the gym, making numerous New Year resolutions and focusing on the future. For most, that means taking their health seriously and finally going to that doctor’s appointment that they’ve been dreading for months.

Annual physicals are essential because they can lead to early diagnosis of health problems and prevent future health problems. At United Hospital District & Clinics, our skilled team is dedicated to providing you and your family with the highest level of healthcare in convenient locations. You can depend on complete, personal care from medical professionals who take special interest in your unique health needs and you as a person.

Contrary to popular belief, even if you’re in good health, physicals can help you stay healthy because it gives you a chance to speak with your doctor about your concerns and give insight into your overall health.

What should you expect at a physical?

When you get a full check-up, it covers everything from top to bottom. They check stuff like temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate, using methods like looking, touching, tapping, and listening.

If your doctor thinks it’s needed, they might run tests based on your health history, what you’re feeling, or what they find during the check-up. They should break down why the tests are happening and what they’ll do with the info.

Typical lab tests during a check-up involve taking blood to check things like body chemistry, nasty stuff, or how things are working. Pee tests look at your kidneys and plumbing, taking into account gender-specific stuff. Sometimes, if symptoms point that way, they might ask for poop or spit samples.

You must make your health a priority because a lot can change in a year. To schedule an appointment call 507-526-7388 or visit https://uhd.org/