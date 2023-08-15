Welsh Heritage Farms: A Minnesota Gem for Fall Family Fun!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Welsh Heritage Farms and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Welsh Heritage Farms, visit http://www.welshheritagefarm.com/

Looking for the perfect autumn escape? Look no further than Welsh Heritage Farms, the delightful local orchard just off highway 60 in Lake Crystal, Minnesota. Open daily from 11am to 5pm, this charming haven guarantees a fun fall experience for all ages.

Embark on a joyous apple-picking adventure amidst their charming orchard boasting a large array of apple varieties that will leave your taste buds dancing. Enjoy pumpkin picking and a bounty of locally grown produce to take home.

Welsh Heritage Farms isn’t just an orchard; it’s a cherished community gem. With locally made and sourced products like jams, jellies, honey, and popcorn, it’s a treasure trove of flavors waiting to be explored. So, gather your loved ones and enjoy a day filled with autumnal delights.

Whether you’re seeking a family adventure or a serene escape, Welsh Heritage Farms invites you to embrace the spirit of fall and create lasting memories. Don’t miss out on the festivities—come and enjoy all the fun–and don’t forget to snag a homemade pie for those cherished holiday gatherings!

Open daily from 11am – 5pm and located right off Highway 60 in Lake Crystal.