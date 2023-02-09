St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-12) against the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-15) at Mabee Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-57 in favor of Oral Roberts, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Tommies' last contest on Saturday ended in a 62-51 loss to Denver.
St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
St. Thomas vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oral Roberts 71, St. Thomas 57
St. Thomas Schedule Analysis
- The Tommies' signature win of the season came in a 70-64 victory on January 28 over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in our computer rankings.
St. Thomas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on January 12
- 76-75 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on January 14
- 62-43 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on December 1
- 67-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on November 19
- 79-64 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 314) on December 8
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
St. Thomas Performance Insights
- The Tommies have a -41 scoring differential, falling short by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 62.4 points per game, 231st in college basketball, and are allowing 64.2 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball.
- In conference action, St. Thomas is averaging fewer points (61.7 per game) than it is overall (62.4) in 2022-23.
- At home the Tommies are scoring 64.3 points per game, 3.5 more than they are averaging on the road (60.8).
- At home, St. Thomas gives up 58.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 69.2.
- The Tommies are posting 63.4 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 62.4.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.